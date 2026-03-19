OpenText achieves GigaOm Radar recognition for fifth consecutive year

Nomsa Samsodien, Lead Solutions Consultant, OpenText.

OpenText has once again been recognised as a leader in the Cloud Performance Testing category in the latest Radar report from analyst firm GigaOm, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has achieved this distinction.

This accolade underlines that OpenText is not only a trusted provider of cloud performance testing solutions but also a key innovator shaping the evolution of modern performance engineering.

The GigaOm Radar evaluates vendors based on both their current capabilities and their innovation trajectory, mapping how quickly companies are evolving their solutions to meet future enterprise needs. According to the report, OpenText stood out owing to its strong product development cadence over the past year and its focus on new capabilities such as generative AI integration, intelligent test automation and deeper DevOps alignment.

Among the capabilities highlighted in the evaluation are smart autoscaling, which allows performance tests to automatically scale in line with workload demands without manual intervention. The platform also supports no-code and low-code test development through tools such as TruClient and LoadRunner Developer, enabling teams to rapidly create and re-use performance tests across projects.

Another key differentiator noted by GigaOm is the platform’s self-healing automation capability, where load-generation resources automatically adapt in real-time to maintain test continuity and reliability.

For enterprises under pressure to release applications faster while maintaining reliability, these capabilities are becoming critical.

“Being recognised for the fifth consecutive year reflects both the maturity of our performance engineering portfolio and our commitment to continuous innovation,” says Nomsa Samsodien, Lead Solutions Consultant at OpenText. “Modern applications are far more distributed and dynamic than they were even a few years ago. Organisations need performance testing tools that can keep pace with this complexity while providing accurate, scalable insights.”

According to Samsodien, sustained recognition over multiple years carries particular significance in an industry evolving as rapidly as performance engineering.

“A once-off analyst endorsement may reflect a strong product release or a moment in time,” she explains. “Five consecutive years of leadership demonstrates sustained innovation, consistent product delivery and real-world impact across enterprise environments. It shows that OpenText is not only keeping up with industry change, but actively shaping the future of performance testing.”

The company’s performance engineering portfolio supports testing across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, enabling organisations to simulate real-world user loads at enterprise scale before applications go into production. This helps technology teams identify potential performance bottlenecks early in the development life cycle, reducing the risk of outages or slowdowns once systems are live.

With businesses across sectors – from financial services and telecommunications to e-commerce and government – increasingly dependent on always-on digital services, performance failures can have significant operational and reputational consequences.

“Organisations running mission-critical applications need confidence that their systems will perform under real-world demand,” says Samsodien. “Our solutions allow teams to validate performance continuously throughout the development life cycle, ensuring applications can scale reliably while delivering consistent digital experiences.”

She adds that the company’s focus on AI-driven insights and automation is helping to further reduce complexity for development and testing teams.

“By combining intelligent automation, scalable cloud testing and real-time performance insights, organisations can detect issues earlier, optimise applications more effectively and accelerate delivery cycles without compromising reliability,” she says.

From OpenText’s perspective, the GigaOm Radar also stands out because of its forward-looking methodology. Rather than simply ranking vendors based on current market share or product maturity, the report evaluates both technical capabilities and a vendor’s innovation path, providing organisations with a clearer view of which technology partners are likely to lead the market in the future.

For enterprises investing in digital transformation, this long-term perspective can play an important role in selecting strategic technology partners.

“As organisations modernise their application landscapes, performance engineering becomes a critical foundation for digital success,” says Samsodien. “This recognition reinforces our role as a trusted partner helping customers ensure the reliability, scalability and resilience of the applications that power their businesses.”