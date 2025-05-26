OPPO Smiling Angel Program Honors Outstanding Frontline Staff Who Bring a Human Touch to the Tech Experience

OPPO hosted the 2025 Smiling Angel Awards Ceremony

Global technology brand OPPO hosted the 2025 Smiling Angel Awards Ceremony in Shenzhen on April 28th, recognizing 163 frontline staff from customer service and retail teams for their exceptional performance. Driven by OPPO’s belief that technology is not an ends in itself but a means to serve people, the Smiling Angel initiative is the most important annual awards honoring frontline staff who exemplify OPPO’s commitment to creating human-centric technology and experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250525309815/en/

Working across more than 300,000 stores and service centers worldwide, OPPO’s 77,000 frontline professionals are not only essential touchpoints between OPPO and its global users, but also trusted partners who help bring OPPO’s technology and brand to life through human connection and enrich it with warmth through attentive care.

Beyond Tech Specs: Empathy and Creativity Shapes the OPPO Experience

The spirit of the Smiling Angel lies in “Benfen”(OPPO’s core philosophy of always doing the right thing and go beyond what is expected), a positive attitude, a willingness to share, and a commitment to exceptional service. Based on these values, the OPPO Smiling Angel program goes beyond typical performance-based metrics to highlight assessment of staff’s “outstanding contributions to user experience”, aiming to spotlight those who create extraordinary customer experiences through innovative service and personal connection.

“We’re no longer waiting in stores, but actively interacting with consumers through social media, delivering both functional and emotional value, for terminally improving our sales performance,” explained Roy Chen, Head of OPPO’s Overseas Channel & Retail Department. Every OPPO frontline staff member embodies the same philosophy— not only to exceed expectations but also to elevate every customer interaction with empathy, dedication, and a human touch.

Accompanying Customers All the Way—From the Frontline to the Heart of the Experience

In an industry where technical specifications are often seen as the only true benchmark, the Smiling Angel initiative reflects OPPO’s long term approach to placing real human interaction at the center of its products and services.

OPPO understands that excellent user experiences cannot be achieved through technology alone. “A consistently great user experience relies not just on standardized systems but the ability to understand and adapt to personal user needs wherever they are,” said Samuel Fang, Head of OPPO’s Global After-Sales Services.

To deliver a reliable customer experience for users worldwide, OPPO has built a comprehensive service framework centered around its 6S Service Standard. This standard governs the full customer journey—from service preparation and reception to after-sales follow-up—ensuring every detail is thoughtfully managed. In addition, OPPO has established a structured talent development framework based on its global service philosophy of “Care & Reach”, empowering every frontline staff to deliver friendly and professional service, draw motivation from user recognition, and continuously strive for excellence in the field of customer service.

Given the diversity of markets worldwide, OPPO delivers locally tailored services based on frequent market visits and customer insights. The company has taken the lead in rolling out a series of “Care & Reach Service” initiatives such as complimentary cold beverages in regions with hotter climates. These locally tailored details help make OPPO services better fit the habits of users in different markets, turning every trip to an OPPO service center into a welcome encounter with the brand.

Looking ahead, OPPO remains committed to enhancing the user experience through thoughtful, human-centric approaches. More than just an employee award program, the Smiling Angel initiative is reflective of OPPO’s wider belief that the best technology is always rooted in human connection and care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250525309815/en/