Oracle eyes $50bn capital raise to drive cloud expansion

Larry Ellison, Oracle executive chairman and chief technology officer.

US-based database software giant Oracle Corporation is planning to fund the expansion of its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business.

The Larry Ellison-led company says it is raising money in order to build additional capacity to meet the contracted demand from its largest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers, including AMD, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, TikTok and xAI.

Oracle expects to raise $45 billion to $50 billion of gross cash proceeds during the 2026 calendar year. It plans to achieve its funding objective by using a balanced combination of debt and equity financing to maintain a solid investment-grade balance sheet, it states.

On the equity side, Oracle plans to raise approximately half of its 2026 funding through a combination of equity-linked and common equity issuances.

“This is expected to include an initial issuance of mandatory convertible preferred securities , representing a modest portion of the overall equity funding, as well as a newly-authorised at-the-market equity programme of up to $20 billion,” says Oracle in a statement.

The company plans to issue equity from the at-the-market programme flexibly over time at prevailing market prices, based on market conditions and capital needs, it adds.

On the debt side, Oracle intends to complete a single, one-time issuance of investment-grade senior unsecured bonds early in 2026 to cover the other half of the company's planned funding for the year. Oracle does not expect to issue additional bonds during calendar year 2026 beyond this transaction.

“This funding plan reflects Oracle's commitment to maintaining an investment-grade rating, prudent capital allocation, balance sheet strength, and transparency with investors as the company continues to expand its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business. These transactions have been approved by the Oracle board of directors,” it says.