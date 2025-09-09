Orange Corners opens applications for entrepreneur incubation programme

Thoko Modise, GM of communications at Brand South Africa, addresses participants at the Johannesburg graduation.

The Orange Corners Designs incubation programme has opened applications for its 12-month initiative, which offers mentorship, training and potential funding to entrepreneurs in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The 12-month programme, managed by the Craft and Design Institute (CDI) and funded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will select 20 entrepreneurs in each city. Participants will attend workshops and masterclasses, and receive mentoring aimed at strengthening their businesses and addressing market challenges.

Entrepreneurs can also apply for grants of up to R53 000 through the Orange Corners Innovation Fund, including a prototyping grant of R32 000 for those who meet set milestones.

The initiative is co-funded by the City of Cape Town, V&A Waterfront, Constitution Hill and the Department of Small Business Development. It targets youth and women-led enterprises with potential for growth and social impact, particularly in the green economy, digital, creative and agricultural sectors aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Khanya Mpuang, manager of the Orange Corners Designs programme at CDI, says: “This programme is not just about funding; it’s about equipping innovators with the skills, confidence and networks to grow sustainable enterprises that create jobs and contribute to the SDGs. We encourage anyone with the drive to make a difference to apply.”

Since its South African launch in 2024, the programme has supported 67 businesses. Earlier this year, 30 entrepreneurs graduated from the first intake in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Applications close on 10 October and the new programme will begin in January 2026. Interested entrepreneurs can apply via the CDI website.