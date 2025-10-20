Oukitel WP210 redefines rugged innovation in SA

Oukitel WP210.

Tsukuru (t/a Oukitel South Africa) announces the launch of the Oukitel WP210, a next-generation rugged smartphone built for South Africa’s toughest environments.

From Karoo farms to Johannesburg construction sites, South Africans need devices that work anywhere. The WP210 is MIL-STD-810H certified and IP68/IP69K rated – built to handle water, dust and drops without compromise.

Industries such as logistics, field services, security, mining and conservation can rely on it to minimise downtime and maintain connectivity in the field.

The WP210 combines speed, strength and endurance, cutting repair costs, increasing device lifespan and improving uptime for South African professionals:

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ screen for clear viewing

Processor: Dimensity 8 200 for fast, efficient performance

Memory: Up to 36GB RAM (12GB + 24GB virtual)

Storage: 512GB internal, expandable

Battery: 8 800mAh with fast and reverse charging

Camera: 108MP for professional-grade imaging

OS: Android 15GMS with latest security updates

“Field teams need devices that survive challenging work environments to stay productive,” says Karabo Mothulwe, CEO of Tsukuru. “The Oukitel WP210 delivers endurance and performance that reduce total cost of ownership while improving shift uptime.”

The Oukitel WP210 is available now at the Oukitel local website and will roll-out soon through major retail partners, including Takealot and Makro.