Mohammed Mosam, Head of Product Growth at Brilliant Link.

Fast-growing small businesses can quickly lose sight of the fundamentals as they work to generate more revenue and improve profits. But relying for too long on software they have outgrown can hamper their progress and become a real business risk.

This is according to Mohammed Mosam, Head of Product Growth at Brilliant Link, who says: “Most small businesses start out using basic or older versions of ERP and accounting software. As they grow, many don’t realise they have outgrown these tools until the symptoms show up in slower reporting, errors and staff burnout.

“While these are symptoms of success and not failure, software that no longer meets their needs can slow down future growth.”

Signs you have outgrown your software

Mosam says common signs that a business has outgrown its ERP and accounting software include processes taking longer than they used to, and more manual effort being required.

“They may start doing a lot of their reporting in external solutions because their original systems don’t meet all their reporting requirements,” he says. “For example, they are having to manually get information into Excel and spend hours trying to transform their reports into something meaningful for their executive committees.

“Longer month-end processes are another sign that something is wrong. If a business’s month-end process is taking days or weeks, they have a problem. It should be a fairly quick process done in a couple of hours. Businesses may also have delays in reporting and find they always have a backlog. They might also find their stock numbers don't match the reality of what's happening in their warehouse, which should immediately set off warning bells.”

As organisations grow, they often gain multiple branches and entities that can also complicate matters. Mosam says: “If they have to spend a lot of time consolidating data from multiple entities to prepare specific management reporting and board packs, organisations have probably outgrown their ERP and accounting software.

“Outdated and outgrown software is a business risk for several reasons,” he says. “If you're unable to produce your financials on time and your executive committees can't make decisions on time, you could be losing out on market share.

“In addition, software becomes very risky when you can’t trust it. You need to be able to rely on your system to give you accurate reporting and operational information.”

Mosam notes that staffing issues can also arise when software is not meeting the growing business’s needs. “We often find that as a business scales up, they still operate like a small business and don’t increase their human resources. This can lead to people working longer hours to cope, causing staff burnout and increased staff turnover. Replacing and training new staff can be a lengthy process, resulting in further backlogs. Businesses then start asking: Do I increase staff? Do I automate my systems? Do I implement AI solutions?”

Mosam believes that appropriate modernisation overcomes these challenges, offers significant returns on investment, and also helps businesses reduce risk and stay compliant.

“Deciding whether to modernise or not is about much more than licence costs,” Mosam adds. “Many organisations think just in terms of what they have been paying for legacy software. But they forget that if the business has grown, there are external factors that are not directly related to the software licence or subscription. They need to look at the man hours they are spending on manual work, the number of people they must employ, the cost of delays and the impact of the real-time reporting they can't produce.”

Preparing for regulatory change

Mosam notes that in addition to hampering productivity, outdated and legacy software can also prove to be a liability as tax authorities modernise their systems.

He says: “Both globally and locally, we see a move by tax authorities to automate tax capabilities and get real-time information about invoicing by each business. For instance, SARS recently published its VAT Modernisation Consultation Paper, which proposes a new digital model featuring e-invoicing, an Interoperability Framework, and e-reporting to shift towards near real-time compliance and automated tax assessments. Companies will have to move with the times and comply – likely within just a few years.”

Partners in business

Brilliant Link helps businesses identify opportunities to automate manual processes, optimise existing software and modernise software where legacy tools are no longer fit for purpose.

Mosam says: “That's what we do best. We go into businesses, understand their problems, unpack their challenges and go through a journey with the customer to address issues that slow processes down. There might be instances where a customer does not need to upgrade their software: we may simply identify bottlenecks and install a module or automate this process to immediately improve the situation.

“By automating processes, organisations save man hours, meaning they can grow their environment with the same staff complement,” he says. “We also help them overcome information silos and automate reporting to give them the financial insights they need to make better business decisions.”

As a trusted technology advisor and solutions implementation partner, Brilliant Link helps growing businesses put in place the modern foundations they need to become more efficient, competitive and compliant, with ERP and accounting solutions that meet their changing needs.