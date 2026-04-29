Pace Digitek partners with NEC XON to scale BESS solutions

Left: Rajiv Maddisetty, Whole-Time Director at Pace Digitek, and Magnus Coetzee, Executive Infrastructure and Energy at NEC XON.

Pace Digitek, together with its subsidiary Lineage Power (LPPL), has announced an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership with NEC XON South Africa.

Under this partnership, NEC XON will market, distribute and deploy the company’s product portfolio, including grid-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) and related energy solutions, across South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Mauritius. NEC XON will serve as the go-to-market and deployment partner, while Pace Digitek and LPPL will continue to focus on product development, manufacturing and supply.

“This partnership with NEC XON marks an important step in our international expansion journey. It provides a strong platform to introduce our integrated energy solutions into high-growth markets, while supporting the ramp-up of our BESS manufacturing capacity. We believe this collaboration will enable us to build a scalable international business, strengthen our product segment and increase our presence in the global energy storage market,” says Rajiv Maddisetty, Whole-Time Director at Pace Digitek.

This partnership marks a key step in Pace Digitek’s international expansion, enabling entry into select African markets through an established regional partner. Africa represents a high-growth opportunity for grid-scale energy storage solutions, driven by increasing renewable integration, grid stability requirements and rising demand for reliable power infrastructure. NEC XON’s established presence, strong customer relationships and proven execution track record across the region provide an effective platform for Pace Digitek to address these opportunities.

“We are pleased to partner with Pace Digitek and Lineage Power. LPPL’s manufacturing capabilities, product quality and focus on integrated energy solutions align well with our requirements for delivering reliable and grid-scale BESS solutions across our markets. This partnership strengthens our ability to offer advanced energy solutions to our customers and supports our focus on enabling resilient and efficient infrastructure across the region,” says Magnus Coetzee, Executive Infrastructure and Energy at NEC XON.

The collaboration combines Pace Digitek’s integrated BESS manufacturing and product capabilities and NEC XON’s regional market access, systems integration expertise and project execution capabilities to create a scalable and execution-oriented growth platform.

The partnership will enable Pace Digitek to establish structured demand channels across new geographies and facilitate market entry by leveraging NEC XON’s regional footprint. It will also reinforce Pace Digitek’s positioning as a product-led energy solutions provider, while strengthening its execution capabilities in international markets, supported by NEC XON’s proven delivery track record.

For NEC XON, the partnership expands its energy solutions portfolio with integrated BESS offerings, leverages LPPL’s manufacturing capabilities and product quality and enhances its ability to address evolving demand for reliable and scalable energy infrastructure.