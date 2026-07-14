Paratus Botswana, Eutelsat showcase resilient connectivity and redefine how mining connects in southern Africa

Shawn Bruwer, Managing Director of Paratus Botswana, with a delegate.

Paratus Botswana and Eutelsat showcased resilient, integrated connectivity solutions for mining during the Future of Mining Summit 2026, as southern Africa’s mining sector continues to embrace digital transformation.

Paratus Botswana provides Eutelsat low earth orbit (LEO) satellite services, combining them with terrestrial infrastructure to support increasingly digital mining operations, particularly in remote locations where traditional infrastructure alone cannot always meet operational requirements.

As the official connectivity partner and silver sponsor, Paratus Botswana and Eutelsat engaged with delegates on how combined terrestrial and satellite capabilities can support Botswana’s mining sector.

Paratus Botswana Managing Director, Shawn Bruwer, was a featured speaker on day two of the summit, where he presented on the theme, 'Redefine How You Connect'.

"The future of mining is not just in terms of the minerals and what we can extract from the ground, it's also about the ecosystem of industries that enable mining to thrive. We see the mining sector as a catalyst for growth across a range of supporting industries. That includes people, power, rail, roads and telecommunications. Modern mining requires connectivity that is integrated, scalable and resilient, and the support to go with it."

Eutelsat’s LEO technology is well suited to mining environments because it can extend low-latency connectivity to remote and distributed operations, while adding redundancy where fibre or microwave links may be limited, delayed or unavailable.

Vice-President of Eutelsat Africa, Philippe Baudier, said: "Integrated network models are creating a new connectivity environment for the mining sector. By combining Eutelsat OneWeb's low earth orbit capabilities with Paratus' extensive network and expertise across Africa, their local support and experience in mining environments, mining operations can achieve greater efficiency, resilience and continuity."