Paratus connects Tanzania to Africa and beyond with new Dar es Salaam POP

New network presence at Wingu Data Center supports Kigali to Mombasa (K2M) fibre route and connects Tanzania to the Paratus continental network.

Paratus Tanzania, part of pan-African telecommunications and network services provider Paratus Group, has now established a new point of presence (POP) at Wingu Data Center in Dar es Salaam. The new infrastructure strengthens the group's East African network and expands regional and international connectivity options for telecommunications operators, internet service providers (ISPs) and businesses in Tanzania.

Established in September 2026, the POP connects Tanzania to the wider Paratus network, with routes extending north to Nairobi via Mombasa; south to Maputo and onward to Johannesburg and Eswatini; and internationally to Europe and the US.

The development supports the group's Kigali-Mombasa (K2M) network strategy, strengthening connectivity between East African markets and providing access to international subsea cable capacity. The Dar es Salaam POP adds an important connection point to this expanding infrastructure, helping to link Paratus operations in East and southern Africa.

Through the new POP, Paratus Tanzania can provide IP transit, layer two circuits, wholesale network capacity and international connectivity services to local carriers, ISPs and enterprises. These services give customers access to regional and global networks through Paratus' integrated infrastructure and support growing connectivity requirements.

Paratus Tanzania Managing Director Said Alli says: “Our focus is on connecting Tanzania to the wider Paratus network and giving businesses and service providers access to the regional and international connectivity they need. This new POP strengthens our local capabilities while creating more opportunities for our customers to connect with markets beyond Tanzania.”

The investment forms part of Paratus Group's strategy to expand its African network and strengthen interconnection between key markets. By integrating Tanzania into its regional infrastructure, the group is creating further opportunities for telecommunications operators and businesses to access network capacity and connectivity services.