Paratus Essential Access launched to empower critical services across Africa

As a trusted connectivity partner across Africa, Paratus continues to invest in solutions that enable progress, resilience and inclusive growth across Africa.

Pan-African telco, Paratus Group, announces it has launched Paratus Essential Access to deliver priority connectivity to communities and emergency services across Africa. Essential services help communities thrive and flourish, but without connectivity, they cannot operate. Paratus Group is addressing this challenge head-on with its launch of Paratus Essential Access, a solution designed by Paratus and powered by Starlink to deliver priority satellite connectivity to organisations at the very heart of Africa’s remote communities.

Ensuring that critical institutions that operate in remote and underserved areas remain vital, the Paratus Essential Access service provides reliable, high-speed, low-latency connectivity. The service is offered with preferential pricing and priority support for approved essential service organisations, such as law enforcement, hospitals and community health clinics, schools, tertiary institutions, fire and emergency response, community centres, non-profit agriculture and food security initiatives.

The Paratus Essential Access service is backed by Paratus Group’s in-country teams for both professional and certified installation and integration with other network services as required. With rapid deployment capabilities, organisations can be connected quickly, enabling continuity of essential services even in the most challenging environments.

Schalk Erasmus, Paratus Group CEO, says: “With Paratus Essential Access, we are prioritising the organisations and communities people rely on most. This ensures that essential services in remote areas stay connected where traditional infrastructure cannot reach, allowing them to continue providing vital support to the communities they serve.”

Built for frontline impact, Paratus Essential Access enables a wide range of critical applications, from emergency response co-ordination and secure communications to telemedicine, digital health systems and remote learning. It also supports smart agriculture and operational monitoring, strengthening food security and community sustainability.

Availability is subject to qualification, reinforcing the Paratus Group’s focus on ensuring and directing this solution where it is most needed. Paratus Essential Access is already available in Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Rwanda and Zambia. The service will be rolled out to other territories by Paratus in the upcoming months.

As a trusted connectivity partner across Africa, Paratus continues to invest in solutions that enable progress, resilience and inclusive growth across Africa.