Paratus Group opens in Kenya. (Image: Supplied)

Pan-African telecommunications and network services provider, Paratus Group, is further cementing its ambitious sub-equatorial expansion with the launch of Paratus Kenya through a joint venture with Nairobi-based IT and ISP company, MoveOn Telecoms. The new company has been created to provide and install Starlink services initially. Last year, Paratus was announced as an authorised reseller of Starlink global LEO (low earth orbit) satellite services across Africa. The launch of Paratus Kenya follows soon after the opening, last month, of Paratus Eswatini, affirming that the group’s expansion plans continue apace.

MoveOn Telecoms (MTL) has been licensed since 2015 by the Communication Authority of Kenya and Registrar of Companies to offer ICT solutions in Kenya. MTL offers experience and expertise across the entire spectrum of telecoms solutions, backed by a highly qualified team providing customer and technical support.

MD of Paratus Kenya, Joseph Kibwott, says the JV is tremendously exciting for Kenya. “Paratus Kenya is committed to driving economic development and GDP growth by creating jobs both directly and indirectly. Stable and reliable internet connectivity plays a pivotal role in this mission and offers a transformative digital platform that provides access to e-government services, remote work opportunities, real-time security solutions and telemedicine. Enhanced connectivity in the most remote areas empowers Kenyans and fosters growth in our local economies. Together, we can build a brighter, more connected future for everyone in Kenya.”

Starlink provides high-speed, broadband internet using a simple, scalable hardware platform that can be easily distributed across locations around the world. Unbounded by local infrastructure and designed to support multiple paths back to the internet, Starlink provides reliable service to ensure businesses may always keep operating. Across its network, Starlink maintains greater than 99.5% up-time across all customers – and higher for unobstructed installations. Up-time is measured without mitigating factors, such as weather and wire-cut outages. Starlink currently provides services to thousands of business locations and serves customers in a multitude of capacities, including primary enterprise connectivity, replacement of 4G and VSAT, backup, interim set-up and emergency services.

Martin Cox Paratus Group CCO.

Paratus Group Chief Commercial Officer Martin Cox adds: “By expanding into a key East African territory, we are further strengthening our total network service offering. We can tailor network services packages for any enterprise requiring a fast, robust and reliable connection in Africa and to the rest of the world. Opening in East Africa has been one of our primary objectives and this is a significant milestone for us as it spearheads our strategy in the region. It’s also a giant step forward in our mission to provide access to connectivity to unserved and under-served African countries south of the equator. We are delighted to be partnering with MoveOn and to install Starlink services in Kenya.”