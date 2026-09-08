Paratus Group puts East Africa connectivity in focus at ITW Africa 2026

Paratus will highlight its progress at ITW Africa 2026 in Nairobi this month.

Paratus Group, the pan-African telecommunications and network services provider, is becoming a force of connectivity in East Africa through its new infrastructure, services and cross-border connections. With the Goma-to-Mombasa (G2M) fibre route now live, Starlink services recently launched in Uganda and further network interconnections being launched in the region, Paratus will highlight its progress at ITW Africa 2026 in Nairobi this month.

Paratus is hosting a welcome reception for customers, partners and industry leaders attending ITW Africa. The group will be represented by senior executives and sales teams, including Group Chief Technical Officer Gert Duvenhage and Paratus Kenya Country Manager Joseph Kibwott.

At the heart of the Paratus East African operation is the 2 000km G2M terrestrial fibre route, linking Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo with Mombasa on the Kenyan coast via Kigali, Kampala and Nairobi. Now live and carrying traffic, the route creates an important east-west connection and provides access to international subsea cable capacity landing at Mombasa.

Paratus is complementing this infrastructure with points of presence and interconnections at data centres and internet exchanges. These enable traffic to move more directly between networks, improving routing options and giving customers greater flexibility when connecting operations across borders.

The recent launch of Starlink services in Uganda adds satellite connectivity to this mix, extending the options available to businesses in locations where fixed infrastructure may be limited or unavailable.

Kibwott says: “The G2M route is live, our footprint in the region is growing and we are bringing different connectivity technologies together to give customers more choice. For businesses operating across several markets, the value is being able to work with one network partner across countries and technologies.”

Duvenhage says: “A strong network is about more than fibre alone. It is about combining terrestrial infrastructure, data centres, internet exchanges and satellite connectivity to create reliable routes for customer traffic. Paratus is therefore a compelling and strong partner for connectivity in East Africa.”

Paratus will also be introducing its new layer two connectivity over LEO satellite service for the East African market at ITW Africa. The service provides secure, private connectivity between offices, branches, data centres and remote sites. It enables organisations to connect multiple locations through a single private network, supporting reliable performance, greater resilience and scalable business growth.