Paratus launches first private mobile network in Namibia

From left: Paratus Executive Chairman Barney Harmse, Honourable Emma Inamutila Theofelus, Minister of Information and Communication Technology, and Paratus Namibia Managing Director Andrew Hall, at the launch of Paratus Namibia’s nationwide 4G mobile network.

Pan-African telecommunications and Africa’s quality network services provider, Paratus Group, today launches the first private mobile network in Namibia with LTE and 5G technologies. Challenging the dominant state-owned companies in that country and coinciding with Paratus Namibia’s 20th anniversary of operations, the launch is a celebration of two decades of investment in the country and the introduction of a bold new chapter in mobile connectivity and digital transformation.

Paratus Group's Namibian operation is the group's power base. Its in-country expertise not only supports innovation and expansion for the wider pan-African Paratus Group, but also has acted as the pioneer in establishing the company's extensive fibre network and satellite infrastructure, including the landing of the Equiano subsea cable, the development of Tier 3 by design data centres, full network services and new mobile and LEO satellite services.

Paratus has invested an unprecedented N$1.417 billion in network infrastructure since 2018. Additionally, in the last year, a further N$600 million was invested in the new Namibian mobile network, one third of which was allocated to build a powerful digital technology stack that integrates all Paratus services into a single customer-centric platform. Developed with Cerillion as the digital technology partner and Nokia as its mobile network partner, the new Paratus mobile network eliminates legacy platforms to provide a seamless and fully digital customer experience.

With the launch, Paratus Group is reinforcing its position as a long-term investor in Africa’s digital future by providing a full-service network that empowers businesses and communities across the continent with reliable and affordable connectivity.

CEO for the Paratus Group, Schalk Erasmus, says: “Connectivity is the backbone of economic growth. Launching Namibia’s first private mobile network is a deliberate step in our mission to transform Africa’s digital landscape. By offering transparent, affordable services, we’re removing barriers and empowering more people to participate in the digital economy. This is also integral to the overriding Paratus passion, purpose and people ethos that we embrace in our culture and expansion plans.

“As we expand across the continent, every investment we make is designed to solve real challenges and open new opportunities. The new mobile service in Namibia is yet another example of that – a private, affordable service that gives customers freedom, control and confidence in their connectivity.

“This launch marks a defining moment in our journey: a full mobile service going live across Namibia. I want to thank every one of the Namibian team who went the extra mile to make this happen. We're not just launching a product; we're challenging the status quo.”

The new Paratus mobile network delivers affordable, transparent data and voice packages, signalling a landmark investment in the country’s digital future. After more than two decades of operations in Namibia, Paratus has evolved from a connectivity provider to a complete digital lifestyle enabler. With voice (VoLTE), WiFi calling and the fastest digital activation in the market, the new mobile service from Paratus provides a complete connectivity ecosystem to include advanced LTE network and 5G capabilities, fibre and Sky-Fi wireless connections and integrated solutions for unifying mobile, home and business connectivity.

In Africa, Paratus Group has operations in 15 countries and runs Africa’s quality network – the only fully contiguous network across the continent, seamlessly spanning the whole region with the most robust, secure connectivity and no coverage gaps. The Paratus East-West Connect route spans the continent coast to coast and the Paratus Express Route, powered by Equiano, delivers fast and reliable international connectivity and the lowest latency route from Johannesburg to Europe and the USA. The group’s unique footprint ensures smooth cross-border connections, and both streamlines and simplifies regional partnerships.