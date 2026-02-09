Paratus lights up new East Africa fibre highway linking Goma to Mombasa

Fast, resilient cross-border connectivity for enterprises and carriers.

Pan-African telecommunications and network services provider Paratus Group has today switched on a major new fibre route in East Africa, directly connecting Mombasa on the Kenyan coast to Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through a protected terrestrial network.

The newly activated 2 000km G2M (Goma-to-Mombasa) fibre route runs via Kigali (Rwanda), Kampala (Uganda) and Nairobi (Kenya), with direct interconnections into key data centres in each city. Now live and already carrying traffic for its first wholesale customers, the route delivers resilient, high-capacity connectivity designed specifically for carriers, ISPs and enterprise clients operating across borders.

The launch significantly strengthens the Paratus Group’s East African footprint, creating a continuous, fully integrated regional network that links inland markets directly to global subsea cable capacity on the coast. In partnership with ROKE TELKOM in Uganda and MoveOn Telecoms in Kenya, Paratus is fully licensed in all East African countries through its subsidiary operating companies, Paratus Rwanda, Paratus Uganda and Paratus Kenya. The new G2M route complements the Paratus LEO footprint in Goma, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya.

For businesses and service providers in eastern DRC and neighbouring countries, this means faster access to international networks, improved reliability and lower latency – opening the region to greater digital participation and growth.

The new route complements the Paratus Group’s broader East-West fibre backbone, which stretches from Maputo to Swakopmund and interconnects with the Equiano subsea cable, ensuring low-latency, high-capacity redundancy between Africa and Europe. Together, the networks position Paratus as one of the few operators offering seamless, cross-continental and regional connectivity through a single provider.

Martin Cox, Chief Commercial Officer of Paratus Group, says the G2M route is a critical step in enabling East Africa’s digital economy.

“This is far more than another fibre link – it’s a new digital highway for the region,” says Cox. “By creating a protected route from the coast all the way into Goma, we’re giving operators and enterprises direct, reliable access to global capacity. It dramatically improves resilience and performance, while opening new commercial opportunities across Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and the DRC.

“Our strategy has always been about connecting the dots across Africa with quality, contiguous infrastructure. The G2M route strengthens everything we’ve already built in East Africa and makes Paratus the natural connectivity partner for businesses that operate across borders.”

With a population of more than 200 million people and one of the continent’s fastest-growing regional economies, East Africa is experiencing rapid expansion across sectors including fintech, manufacturing, mining, energy, agriculture and ICT. Demand for secure, enterprise-grade connectivity, cloud and managed services is accelerating accordingly.

Through its suite of solutions – including dedicated internet access, cloud, data centre services, managed networks and cyber security – Paratus is providing the digital foundation to support this growth and enable trade and transformation across the region.

As Cox concludes: “Digital infrastructure today is as critical as traditional trade routes were in the past. We’re building the networks that make modern commerce possible – and this new route is a key part of that future.”