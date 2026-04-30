Paratus Mozambique powers connectivity at 2026 Santa Maria Fishing Challenge

Santa Maria-Paratus Mozambique.

For the third year in succession, Paratus Mozambique is the official connectivity partner of the 2026 Santa Maria Fishing Challenge, which takes place from 3 to 8 May 2026 in Santa Maria on the Machangulo Peninsula, near Maputo.

As one of Mozambique’s premier big game fishing events, the Santa Maria Challenge attracts regional and international anglers to its rich, biodiverse waters. The competition, held under IGFA rules across trolling and drift fishing categories, combines world-class sport with vibrant social gatherings that bring together competitors, organisers, sponsors and the local community.

The official briefing takes place on Sunday, 3 May 2026, and the fishing competition is from 4 to 8 May 2026, with the prize-giving on Friday, 8 May 2026.

As the event’s connectivity partner, Paratus Mozambique again provides reliable, high-speed internet services throughout the challenge, ensuring seamless communication, operational co-ordination, real-time updates and on-site engagement both onshore and at sea.

Paratus Mozambique’s 2026 support includes dedicated Starlink connectivity deployed for the duration of the event, including a high-performance Starlink installation on the Paratus team vessel to maintain offshore connectivity. WiFi will also be provided at the main event venue to support organisers, participants and guests, alongside on-site engagement to showcase Starlink and additional Paratus connectivity solutions. Paratus also sponsors the official event apparel and branded merchandise for competitors, organisers and community members.

Beyond the competition itself, Paratus Mozambique continues to provide long-term digital support in Santa Maria through sustained connectivity at the local administrative post. This connectivity enables essential services such as healthcare, education, small businesses and community administration.

Rui Costa, Country Manager of Paratus Mozambique, says: “Our continued partnership with the Santa Maria Fishing Challenge reflects our belief that connectivity is a catalyst for opportunity. By supporting both the event and the broader community, we are helping to drive meaningful and sustainable development. Building Africa’s digital future begins with connecting communities such as Santa Maria.”

Through its 2026 sponsorship, Paratus Mozambique demonstrates that reliable digital infrastructure not only enhances major sporting events but also creates lasting impact where it matters most.