Paratus Namibia launches Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO connectivity

Delivering high-speed, low-latency connectivity across Namibia.

Paratus Namibia today launches Eutelsat’s OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite service in Namibia. The new service, designed to appeal countrywide to both the residential and commercial market, combines high-speed, low-latency satellite connectivity with competitive pricing and the reputable Paratus customer management solution that gives users greater visibility and control over their data usage.

The Namibia launch builds on the established and long-standing partnership between Paratus and Eutelsat in Africa. Paratus Namibia Managing Director Andrew Hall says: “We are bringing more than just another satellite connectivity option to Namibia. Paratus has considerable LEO experience across the continent, and we can now deliver that scale and technical expertise to our customers here, together with competitive packages with much greater control over how they manage their connectivity.”

Paratus Namibia offers competitive capped and uncapped packages to give customers greater flexibility, control and value from their connectivity. The Paratus Eutelsat OneWeb LEO service delivers high-speed, low-latency connectivity across Namibia, extending reliable connectivity to locations where traditional terrestrial services may be limited or unavailable. Customers also benefit from the resilience and support of the wider Paratus network, together with greater visibility and control over their data usage through the Paratus customer management platform. For businesses, the service can also provide a reliable secondary or backup connection, strengthening network redundancy and business continuity without the cost or complexity of installing a second fixed line.

Hall continues: “For customers anywhere in the country and particularly those operating in areas where terrestrial connectivity is limited, they will have a reliable, high-performance alternative backed by a team that already understands how to deploy and support LEO connectivity across Africa. It also gives businesses an excellent option for network redundancy and business continuity.”

Philippe Baudrier, Vice-President for Africa at Eutelsat, added: “This launch means more customers in Namibia can access the connectivity that supports everyday life and economic activity. Our OneWeb LEO network combines high speeds and low latency with the ability to reach locations beyond terrestrial coverage and strengthen the resilience of existing networks. Paratus has already brought these benefits to customers in other African markets, and we look forward to building on that success together in Namibia.”

The Namibia roll-out forms part of Paratus Group’s broader strategy to expand resilient, high-performance connectivity across Africa and follows the multi-year agreement signed with Eutelsat in November 2025 to extend OneWeb LEO services in Southern Africa.

Paratus Group CEO, Schalk Erasmus, says: “The agreement builds on the long-standing partnership between Paratus and Eutelsat. It supports our deployment of LEO connectivity in South Africa, Angola, Namibia, Botswana and Zambia, and complements the Paratus Group’s existing terrestrial and satellite infrastructure throughout Africa.”