Paratus Namibia to showcase connectivity solutions at ICT Summit 2026.

Paratus Namibia is supporting the ICT Summit 2026, contributing to an event that brings together stakeholders to discuss the role of technology, connectivity and innovation in Namibia’s digital development.

Currently taking place from 12 to 16 October 2026 at the Ongwediva Trade Centre in the Oshana Region, the ICT Summit 2026 will provide a platform for ICT industry stakeholders to discuss challenges, showcase potential solutions and empower Namibians to become ICT professionals. The summit aims to enable stakeholders to unlock the potential of technology and human capital, deliver value to the citizens of Namibia, its visitors and investors, and equip the country to become a market leader in the development of ICT in Africa. It also seeks to promote and enhance development in the field of technology, helping Namibia become more competitive across national and international borders.

As Namibia continues to develop its digital infrastructure and expand access to connectivity, collaboration between industry, government and other stakeholders remains important in addressing connectivity needs and supporting the country’s digital ambitions.

“Digital connectivity is an important enabler of economic participation, access to services and innovation. Supporting platforms such as the ICT Summit gives stakeholders an opportunity to share ideas, engage on industry priorities and contribute to conversations around Namibia’s digital development,” says Managing Director of Paratus Namibia, Andrew Hall.

Paratus Namibia will also exhibit at the summit, with a stand featuring both a retail and corporate section. Visitors will also be able to purchase Paratus SIM cards at the stand.

Paratus Namibia team connecting with visitors at the ICT Summit 2026, exploring connectivity solutions for homes and businesses.

Paratus Namibia team connecting with visitors at the ICT Summit 2026, exploring connectivity solutions for homes and businesses.