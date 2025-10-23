Paratus opens in Rwanda

Paratus Group, the pan-African telecommunications and network services provider, continues its strategic expansion across the continent with the launch of Paratus Rwanda. This new entity will provide and install Starlink services, delivering high-speed broadband internet connectivity to businesses throughout Rwanda.

Paratus was awarded the African distributorship of Starlink global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite services in 2023, enabling the group to offer cutting-edge satellite connectivity across multiple African markets. The launch of Paratus Rwanda marks another important milestone in the group’s mission to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and services.

Commenting on the expansion, CEO of Paratus Group, Schalk Erasmus, says: “We are building Africa’s quality network by investing in infrastructure, services and people across the continent. Rwanda’s dynamic and fast-growing market aligns perfectly with our vision, and the addition of Paratus Rwanda strengthens our ability to serve customers with unmatched reach and reliability.”

Paratus Rwanda will target key sectors in the country, including retail, financial services, government, NGOs, agriculture and tourism. The service will particularly benefit enterprises operating in remote and underserved areas where there is a lack of traditional infrastructure.

In light of past disruptions caused by subsea cable outages across the region, businesses and institutions are increasingly seeking resilient and alternative connectivity solutions. Starlink’s service is especially suited to rural and hard-to-reach areas, while also offering urban enterprises reliable backup options to safeguard their operations.

Chief commercial officer of Paratus Group, Martin Cox, says: “We are delighted to be commencing operations in Rwanda as this marks another significant move in our plan to connect more and more people across the continent of Africa. It is exciting to be able to unlock potential in Rwanda and, through internet access, open a world of possibilities.”

Starlink provides high-speed, broadband internet using a simple, scalable hardware platform that can be easily distributed across locations around the world. Independent by local infrastructure and designed to support multiple paths back to the internet, Starlink provides reliable service to ensure businesses stay connected. Across its network, Starlink maintains greater than 99.5% uptime across all customers – and higher for unobstructed installations. Uptime is measured without mitigating factors, such as weather and localised outages.

Starlink currently provides services to thousands of business locations and serves customers in a multitude of capacities, including primary or backup enterprise connectivity, land mobility or as a temporary set-up for emergency services.