Paratus showcases growing northern Namibia operation at Ongwediva Trade Fair

Paratus Namibia – Ongwediva Trade Fair

Paratus Namibia is showcasing its growing presence in northern Namibia at this year’s Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (21-29 August 2026). The Trade Fair allows customers to meet the Paratus team and explore connectivity solutions for their homes and businesses.

Visitors can find Paratus Namibia at Stand 153, open daily from 9am to 9pm, where they can explore 083 mobile connectivity, SKY-Fi wireless internet and fibre solutions, and receive guidance on the connectivity option best suited to their needs.

Oshakati, Ongwediva and Ondangwa form a key commercial corridor in northern Namibia and Paratus Namibia is expanding its reach across the region through its own customer touch points and an expanding reseller network in northern towns.

As part of this expansion, Paratus Namibia will soon open a new shop at Yetu Mall in Oshakati, providing customers in Oshakati and surrounding areas with a convenient location to discuss their connectivity requirements, access product and coverage information, sign up for services and obtain SIMs and devices, including eSIMs.

The new shop complements Paratus Namibia’s existing presence in Ondangwa, as well as reseller outlets in Eenhana and Outapi. Additional reseller locations are also being established in towns across northern Namibia, further extending Paratus local reach.

Andrew Hall, Managing Director of Paratus Namibia, says: “Northern Namibia is an important and growing market for Paratus Namibia and we are investing in making our services more accessible to customers across the region. The Ongwediva Trade Fair gives us an excellent opportunity to engage directly with customers, understand their connectivity needs and demonstrate the solutions available to them.”