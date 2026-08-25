Paratus showcases growing northern Namibia operation at Ongwediva Trade Fair

Paratus Namibia is showcasing its growing presence in northern Namibia at this year’s Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (21-29 August 2026). The Trade Fair allows customers to meet the Paratus team and explore connectivity solutions for their homes and businesses.
Visitors can find Paratus Namibia at Stand 153, open daily from 9am to 9pm, where they can explore 083 mobile connectivity, SKY-Fi wireless internet and fibre solutions, and receive guidance on the connectivity option best suited to their needs.
Oshakati, Ongwediva and Ondangwa form a key commercial corridor in northern Namibia and Paratus Namibia is expanding its reach across the region through its own customer touch points and an expanding reseller network in northern towns.
As part of this expansion, Paratus Namibia will soon open a new shop at Yetu Mall in Oshakati, providing customers in Oshakati and surrounding areas with a convenient location to discuss their connectivity requirements, access product and coverage information, sign up for services and obtain SIMs and devices, including eSIMs.
The new shop complements Paratus Namibia’s existing presence in Ondangwa, as well as reseller outlets in Eenhana and Outapi. Additional reseller locations are also being established in towns across northern Namibia, further extending Paratus local reach.
Andrew Hall, Managing Director of Paratus Namibia, says: “Northern Namibia is an important and growing market for Paratus Namibia and we are investing in making our services more accessible to customers across the region. The Ongwediva Trade Fair gives us an excellent opportunity to engage directly with customers, understand their connectivity needs and demonstrate the solutions available to them.”
Paratus Namibia
Paratus Namibia is part of the Paratus Group, a leading pan-African network operator offering business and home connectivity, hosting, co-location and cloud services. Paratus has built a reputation for providing Africa’s quality network through various infrastructure deployments and is committed to continuous evolution and digital transformation. Paratus offers various access technologies to the internet, including fiber, broadband wireless access, SKY-Fi, V-SAT, as well as fixed and mobile LTE. Through these services, customers are provided with a stable, reliable and scalable unlimited network that provides redundancy, disaster recovery and route diversity to ensure maximum uptime. Paratus Namibia also hosts its own Satellite Earth station, linked to the fiber backbone, to facilitate VSAT capacity distribution across the country.
Its robust network is supported by numerous international points-of-presence (PoPs) in Africa and throughout the world and by 24/7 technical support on the ground in Namibia. Paratus has also built a state-of-the-art, ISO-certified and Tier 3 by design Data Center in Windhoek for secure colocation.
Driven by a strong belief in Africa’s potential, Paratus Namibia continues to invest in infrastructure and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver real value and support the continent’s progress.