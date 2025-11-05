Paratus Uganda opens in Kampala

Transforming connectivity in Uganda.

Marking yet another milestone in the Paratus Group’s fast-paced expansion across the continent, the pan-African telecommunications and network services provider, in a joint venture with leading well-established Kampala-based Roke Telkom, is launching Paratus Uganda.

Paratus Uganda has been created to consolidate the offerings provided by Roke Telkom in Uganda and by Paratus Group throughout Africa and internationally to create a compelling full-service connectivity and cross-border solution for enterprise customers in Uganda and the region. Paratus Uganda will also target new industry sectors, including healthcare, mining, tourism and NGOs.

Roke Telkom positions itself as the foremost internet service provider (ISP) and managed solutions provider in Uganda, with over 19 years’ experience serving enterprise and retail customers on wireless and fibre infrastructure. The company has built and managed metro fibre rings in all of Uganda’s major cities and developed managed solutions to provide its government, retail and security clients with integrated networks, security and managed infrastructure.

Roke representative for Paratus Uganda, Edwin Kyambadde, says: “Our local strength and coverage combined with Paratus Group’s African and global connectivity makes Paratus Uganda a strong regional partner for all global and domestic enterprise customers in the region. Our highly skilled technical teams across the country bring a wealth of local and regional experience, the support and assurance that national and international industries require for fast, robust and quality connectivity. This is an exciting time for Uganda because Paratus Uganda will be offering incomparable connectivity options.”

Paratus Group CEO, Schalk Erasmus, adds: “We are delighted to be opening in Uganda for many reasons. Not only are we expanding our footprint into another key African territory, but we are also bridging gaps between neighbouring countries and reinforcing our contiguous network offering.”

Group Commercial Executive of Paratus Group, Martin Cox, adds: “Partnering with Roke to establish Paratus Uganda is a key milestone in our expansion strategy and reflects our commitment to delivering quality network services across the continent. The Paratus Group is partnering with key local partners in its expansion across Africa and we are delighted to partner with Roke in Uganda."