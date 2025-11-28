Paratus updates uncapped home fibre packages with speeds of up to 320mbps

Shawn Bruwer, Managing Director of Paratus Botswana.

Paratus Botswana has updated its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages and pricing. The company continues to set itself apart by offering uncapped home internet with low contention ratios and no fair usage restrictions versus the market norms. FTTH services are available in most parts of Gaborone, subject to a feasibility assessment.

These adjustments reflect broader market trends, with households demanding faster speeds at lower prices with shorter or no contractual commitments. In line with this, Paratus has discontinued 36-month terms and moved to a standard 12-month contract, with a 24-month option available for customers seeking lower monthly rates. Existing customers in contract will receive speed upgrades that correspond to the value of their current plans, ensuring alignment between usage patterns and overall service performance.

Managing Director of Paratus Botswana, Shawn Bruwer, says: “The demand for higher internet speeds at home has increased dramatically due to popularity of social media, streaming services and higher definition media. Older packages are now obsolete and frustrating. Anticipating this increase in demand, Paratus invested significantly into our privately owned network to accommodate exponentially more bandwidth for Botswana, and maintaining what we are known for – quality, great service and reliability.”

For areas where fibre is not yet available, Paratus has also adjusted pricing of its fixed wireless service, SKY-Fi. SKY-Fi packages remain uncapped and operate on the same network design principles, low contention ratios and no FUPs, supported by Paratus’s carrier-grade backbone and international routes. Keeping pace with fibre service updates, new fixed wireless technologies have recently been tested and are now moving into deployment, offering fibre speeds over fixed wireless. These upgrades will offer higher-speed SKY-Fi options, with the roll-out planned for the first half of 2026.