Paratus updates uncapped home fibre packages with speeds of up to 320mbps

Paratus Botswana has updated its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages and pricing. The company continues to set itself apart by offering uncapped home internet with low contention ratios and no fair usage restrictions versus the market norms. FTTH services are available in most parts of Gaborone, subject to a feasibility assessment.
These adjustments reflect broader market trends, with households demanding faster speeds at lower prices with shorter or no contractual commitments. In line with this, Paratus has discontinued 36-month terms and moved to a standard 12-month contract, with a 24-month option available for customers seeking lower monthly rates. Existing customers in contract will receive speed upgrades that correspond to the value of their current plans, ensuring alignment between usage patterns and overall service performance.
Managing Director of Paratus Botswana, Shawn Bruwer, says: “The demand for higher internet speeds at home has increased dramatically due to popularity of social media, streaming services and higher definition media. Older packages are now obsolete and frustrating. Anticipating this increase in demand, Paratus invested significantly into our privately owned network to accommodate exponentially more bandwidth for Botswana, and maintaining what we are known for – quality, great service and reliability.”
For areas where fibre is not yet available, Paratus has also adjusted pricing of its fixed wireless service, SKY-Fi. SKY-Fi packages remain uncapped and operate on the same network design principles, low contention ratios and no FUPs, supported by Paratus’s carrier-grade backbone and international routes. Keeping pace with fibre service updates, new fixed wireless technologies have recently been tested and are now moving into deployment, offering fibre speeds over fixed wireless. These upgrades will offer higher-speed SKY-Fi options, with the roll-out planned for the first half of 2026.
Paratus Botswana
Paratus Botswana is part of the Paratus Group, a pan-African network operator. Paratus Botswana offers leading network connectivity, internet, voice, satellite, and hosting solutions that can support any business with a full-service and full-coverage network. Established in 2016, Paratus Botswana has grown significantly and operates an extensive network covering over 90% of the population. Since its acquisition of BBi in 2022, Paratus is a diversified telecommunications company that offers a host of services to both businesses – large and small – and residences across Botswana.
With this unrivalled infrastructure and network system, and a Gateway license, Paratus Botswana offers unmatched diverse network routing that ensures its customers benefit from an unlimited, quality, and stable connection all the time.
As a critical connection point, Botswana is well situated geographically in Southern Africa to serve as a transit between countries. By leveraging its international network, Paratus can open up and create new opportunities for Botswana.
In delivering Africa’s quality network, Paratus Botswana thinks big and believes passionately in the potential of Africa. The company is investing in infrastructure and in delivering unlimited, reliable, and affordable connectivity.
Paratus
Paratus is committed to raising the bar on providing quality connectivity in Africa. With an eye on the future, the group is investing in infrastructure and establishing itself as a key player in delivering integrated network services across the continent. Among its many and diverse achievements, the group has invested in and launched the East-to-West Africa fiber route, the Express Route from Johannesburg to the rest of the world and announced ‘Paratus 500’, which signals that the telco now has licenses to reach half a billion people in sub-Equatorial Africa.
Paratus Group has operations in 16 African countries and employs over 1000 staff and contractors across the group. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international points of presence (PoPs) in Europe, the UK and the USA.
Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. The Group aims to deliver real value and services to communities across Africa, while making a positive contribution to transformation in terms of both the people and the environment.