Paratus Zambia adds next-generation fixed wireless technology

Tarana’s next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology. (Image: Paratus)

Paratus Zambia, a leading provider of data centre, cloud and connectivity solutions, has again demonstrated its leadership in the telecommunications sector with the introduction of Tarana’s next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology. This marks the first deployment of Tarana’s advanced wireless solution in Zambia.

While this innovation complements the existing Paratus infrastructure, this development represents far more than a routine upgrade. By integrating Tarana into its network, Paratus Zambia will be able to deliver true fibre-class connectivity wirelessly, making high-performance connectivity accessible to more homes and businesses across the country.

This advancement redefines what wireless connectivity can deliver in Zambia, as it enables faster speeds, greater stability and improved user experience, resulting in improved customer value for money.

Tarana’s platform can deliver fast speeds, with link capacities of up to 1.6Gbps and strong performance, even in high-interference or congested environments. This ensures a smoother, more consistent experience for users, even during peak hours or in challenging deployment areas.

Paratus Zambia Country Manager, Marius van Vuuren, says: “The launch of Tarana’s ngFWA technology reflects our commitment to invest in innovation that genuinely improves how people experience connectivity. With Tarana, we can now offer excellent performance without the cost or time constraints of physical fibre infrastructure. It’s a meaningful shift in how quickly and reliably we can connect our users.”

Tarana Wireless is globally recognised for redefining fixed wireless access. Its platform overcomes major challenges in wireless connectivity, including signal interference, congestion and spectrum limitations, delivering exceptional speed and stability even in difficult environments.

Van Vuuren adds: “This technology supports our broader strategy to enhance the customer experience and meet Zambia’s growing digital needs. Whether it’s a small business relying on cloud applications, or a family streaming content at home, people want fast and reliable internet. Tarana enables us to deliver that more consistently.”

The introduction of Tarana technology further reinforces Paratus Zambia’s role as a trusted and innovative network leader, committed to expanding access and enabling digital inclusion. As part of the Pan-African Paratus Group, the company continues to invest in infrastructure, technology and people, building a network that supports Zambia’s digital transformation journey.

Van Vuuren sums up the news: “For us, this is about more than connectivity; it’s about opportunity. Every new technology we introduce brings us closer to a fully connected Zambia. We remain committed to delivering quality solutions and real service to all our customers because we are ‘always prepared’ to go the extra mile.”