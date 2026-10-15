Paratus Zambia delivers Starlink connectivity to thousands of children in Family Legacy schools

Connecting more than 10,000 children to new learning opportunities through reliable Starlink connectivity.

Paratus Zambia completed Starlink installations in 18 Family Legacy Lusaka schools to provide high-speed, reliable internet access for more than 10 000 vulnerable children.

The connectivity roll-out, completed within approximately two weeks, replaces a previously unstable connection that was unreliable and affected by frequent outages and limited infrastructure. With traditional connectivity options often constrained by distance from cellular towers and reliance on fixed-line infrastructure, Paratus Zambia has, through this project using Starlink, now enabled fast, stable internet access across all Family Legacy sites with minimal ground infrastructure and rapid deployment.

The improved connectivity is already supporting teaching, administration and digital learning in all 18 schools. Staff and students are now able to use online tools more consistently, with ICT learners particularly benefiting from access to research platforms and emerging digital learning resources.

“Reliable connectivity is able to fundamentally change how our schools operate,” said Chimuka H Mulenga, Associate Director – Local Resource Mobilization at Family Legacy. “It has already improved day-to-day efficiency and given our learners reliable access to opportunities that were previously out of reach. Prior to this, we struggled with the network and accessing key information and learning opportunities online. It’s like a dream come true for them and for our teachers. It is a game-changer on every level.”

Family Legacy, a US-based Christian organisation, supports more than 10 000 Zambian children through a unique and holistic model that provides education, emotional care, healthcare, nutrition and social development. The organisation also runs vocational training programmes and supports learners transitioning into tertiary education and employment.

Many of the Family Legacy students go on to further specialised education in fields such as medicine, law, nursing and business, while others enter vocational training designed to create practical career paths.

Country Manager of Paratus Zambia, Neil Nortjie, says that connectivity is recognised as a critical enabler of education in Zambia. “Through this partnership, we are helping bridge the digital divide and ensure that learners in underserved communities are not left behind, and that they may benefit from the most advanced educational tools. Connecting the school furthers learning opportunities for students to access information and education outside their borders.”

Family Legacy selected Paratus Zambia as its connectivity partner, as an authorised Starlink provider, for its in-country expertise, support and its ability to rapidly deploy the installations across multiple sites.

Looking ahead, Family Legacy plans to expand its reach and further strengthen digital access across its schools, using connectivity as an essential element of its long-term education model for both the students and the teachers.

Supporting learning and creating opportunities for a brighter future for Family Legacy learners in Zambia.