Parking Guidance Systems Announces Global Merger With INDECT and ParkZen

Parking Guidance Systems, LLC (PGS), the U.S. leader in custom parking technologies, has announced a strategic merger with INDECT Electronics & Distribution GmbH (INDECT) and ParkZen. As the lead company in the merger, PGS is expanding beyond its U.S. base to deliver comprehensive parking solutions internationally. The combined business brings together INDECT’s world-class hardware, ParkZen’s agile software, and PGS’s proven execution in large-scale deployments, establishing the industry’s most complete parking technology company.

Since its founding 12 years ago, PGS has built a reputation for exceptional service, cutting-edge innovation, and a focus on client satisfaction. PGS has installed some of the largest parking guidance systems in the United States and has gained a reputation for its efﬁcient design, installation, and support services. The backbone of PGS’s service offering has been INDECT’s parking guidance solutions, particularly its sonic and optical sensors. INDECT's parking sensor technology stands as the current benchmark of innovation and precision in the industry. Its Ultrasonic Mini Sensors offer proven single-space detection accuracy, while Upsolut camera sensors combine reliable multi-space monitoring, video stream capture, and license plate recognition to provide enhanced efﬁciency, security, and parking occupancy analytics. PGS has been INDECT’s largest channel partner in the United States since PGS’s founding. This acquisition offers the combined company an opportunity to streamline supply chain, accelerate new product development, and build partnerships around the world that replicate the PGS/INDECT partnership that has worked so well in the United States.

The portfolio of PGS solutions is also elevated by its recent acquisition of ParkZen, a parking intelligence software development company based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. ParkZen’s pioneering smartphone app leverages crowdsourcing and proprietary algorithms to deliver real-time data and parking software intelligence that empowers parking operators to make better decisions for their operations and to provide parkers with real-time availability — with or without hardware. The platform also streamlines payment processing and offers advanced permission management tools for owners and permit holders, creating a frictionless and powerful offering. Prior to the acquisition, PGS had partnered with ParkZen on a number of projects in the United States, including user wayﬁnding apps as well as lot management software.

These acquisitions represent an invaluable vertical integration for PGS and showcase the company's continuing commitment to deliver innovative, technology-driven parking solutions for a wide range of industries, including airports, mixed-use developments, universities, corporate campuses, health care facilities, and other high-trafﬁc destinations that rely on parking signage and wayﬁnding.

“With this merger, we’re asking operators everywhere to reconsider what their parking systems can achieve,” said Derek Frantz, CEO of PGS. “PGS is leading the way in redeﬁning parking as a revenue generator rather than a cost center. By bringing together INDECT’s precision hardware, ParkZen’s intelligent software, and PGS’s proven track record in delivering complex parking solutions, we can provide robust, integrated systems tailored to the needs of operators worldwide — enabling them to maximize efﬁciency, improve the user experience, and unlock new ﬁnancial value from their parking assets.”

Today, with INDECT and ParkZen as core components of its operations, PGS is more capable than ever of offering revenue optimization, safety, and convenience across the parking industry.