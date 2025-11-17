PBT Group: Self-service analytics without governance is a ticking time bomb for businesses

Nathi Dube, Director: PBT Innovation at PBT Group.

Self-service analytics promises speed and scale, but without strong governance and data literacy, it can just as quickly produce misleading dashboards, policy breaches and poor decisions. That is according to Nathi Dube, Director: PBT Innovation at PBT Group, who warns that many organisations “switch on” self-service before they are ready.

“Self-service succeeds when business users can trust what they are looking at and know what they are allowed to see,” says Dube. “If access rules are vague, lineage is unknown or quality is not being watched, you are building risk into every chart and KPI.”

According to Dube, governance is often misunderstood as a brake on progress. In practice, it is what enables trustworthy, efficient self-service at scale.

“Good governance is not a gate that blocks people. It is the framework that defines who may see what, ensures sensitive elements are masked by design, and makes the path from source to consumption traceable. When stewardship is active from inception through to use, quality improves because the data is being watched all the way through the pipeline.”

Dube says the most frequent self-service failures have little to do with tool choice. They show up as duplicate metrics across teams, unexplained variances between reports and well-intentioned users building on stale or misclassified data.

“When no one can trace a KPI back to source, the meeting becomes a debate about numbers rather than the decision at hand,” he adds.

Data literacy is the second pillar. Self-service works best when business teams can read, interpret and communicate their data in context, and take ownership of the information they generate and use.

“We are seeing real pockets of excellence. Teams that understand their domain and can use analytics to make decisions faster. Literacy turns access into good judgment. But it has to grow alongside governance; you cannot do one without the other,” Dube adds.

He emphasises the synergy between the two. Governance makes the data reliable and safe, while literacy makes it useful and responsibly applied. As organisations mature, both should advance in step, adopt more precise definitions, implement stronger privacy practices, use better lineage and pair all that with a workforce that is confident in using data to act.

Dube also highlights the new reality of AI inside analytics tools. Natural-language features now help users query data and generate reports in plain English, lowering the barrier to entry and accelerating adoption.

“AI assistants can speed everything up for good or for bad. If governance and quality signals are missing, you will get faster wrong answers. If they are in place, AI helps more people reach the right answer sooner,” he says.

For organisations intent on scaling self-service safely, Dube points to three practical moves that consistently work in the field:

Make literacy unavoidable: Keep short, focused enablement on the agenda for everyone who touches data, not just analysts.

Enhance governance for enablement: Give a dedicated function the mandate to define frameworks, enforce access and maintain lineage so business users consume traceable, trustworthy data.

Prove, then expand: Start with a motivated business unit, iterate fast and design artefacts (models, definitions and data layers) for re-use so other teams don’t reinvent the wheel.

“Self-service is often promised at project kick-off and then forgotten once delivery pressure mounts. Keep it visible, keep training people and keep empowering them with access to well-designed, well-governed data. Do that, and you get the efficiency self-service was meant to provide with precision and responsible use built in,” concludes Dube.