Peak performance season is here: are your systems ready?

Peak season can be a trial by fire for application performance.

Black Friday sales and festive shopping season – critical for South African e-commerce success – are under way, driving up traffic and potentially putting systems under pressure.

Peak season can be a trial by fire for application performance, which determines customer experience and – by extension – overall company success, says Nomsa Samsodien, Lead Solutions Consultant at OpenText. However, proper load testing and planning can mitigate risk and optimise the peak shopping opportunity.

Samsodien notes: “Decreased application performance, slow response times and higher error rates degrade the customer experience and result in a drop in conversion rates (lost sales). These losses can be as high as 4.42% for every one second delay. When customers can’t complete transactions or suffer service outages during critical sales like Black Friday, the organisation loses revenue and can also suffer damage to their brand reputation. Equally worrying, there are potential vulnerabilities and security risks during high traffic periods.”

These risks can be avoided with performance engineering – proactive, continuous and end-to-end application performance testing and monitoring, Samsodien says. “It is particularly important to sufficiently test the load on systems in advance of peak periods, and prepare based on the outcome of the results.”

OpenText LoadRunner Cloud enables organisations to rapidly pinpoint issues and deliver high-performing applications with a simple, fast and scalable cloud-based performance testing solution. It makes it easy to plan, run and scale performance tests without needing to deploy and manage infrastructure. When combined with the rest of the OpenText LoadRunner family, organisations can build performance engineering practices that scale.

LoadRunner facilitates seamless collaboration between teams, tools and processes through continuous feedback loops. By leveraging right-sized tools for developers to performance engineers, performance engineering enables shift-left performance testing and shift-right application performance monitoring.

“It’s not too late for organisations to prepare to handle the 2024 peak season,” says Samsodien. “Organisations can partner with organisations like OpenText – which are recognised industry leaders in performance testing, and leverage SaaS-based technology, which provides them with quicker time to value. Our SaaS testing platform combines our industry-leading end-to-end testing solutions to address specific customers' use cases, without the upfront effort and time of set-up,” she says.

