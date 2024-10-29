Peresoft announces three significant new features in Version 2025

The Payment Authorisations module digitises what was once a time-consuming manual task.

Sage partner Peresoft is continuing its innovation streak with the release of three significant new features in its Cashbook Version 2025.

Just over a year after the company changed the accounting software game with True Automation for RecXpress with a robust SFTP tool, and took EFT and bank reconciliations to new levels, Peresoft has addressed a further three key challenges in accounting.

Peresoft founder and MD Bobby Perel says Cashbook Version 2025 enhancements and new features eliminate yet more of the manual processes that slow payments and bank reconciliation.

“Our new tools for Payment Authorisations, e-mailing of remittance advice and Sage Bank Feeds meet market demands and make processes simpler and faster for customers,” he says. “Peresoft is continually working on enhancements, but the market also feeds back on features they need to address key issues. The new Payment Authorisations feature was quite a complex request, but now customers have access to integrated authorisations features to enhance efficiency and accuracy and mitigate risk.”

With Payment Authorisations, Cashbook users can now implement authorisation rules. The settings are designed to ensure that only authorised users can access and perform sensitive banking operations, such as EFT batches, while also requiring approval processes for key transactions.

With three levels of authorisation and an option to allow certain levels of authority to override authorisations, the Payment Authorisations module digitises what was once a time-consuming manual task. The module also flags any banking details that have been edited and will not allow authorisations to be completed until the list of modified accounts has been printed and checked.

Overcoming the onerous task of downloading remittance advices and attaching them to e-mails, the new e-mailing of remittance advices function allows users to send e-mails through a designated SMTP server. Users can specify essential details such as the SMTP server name, port number, SSL encryption and authentication credentials.

They can also set up an e-mail template and send remittance advices individually or in batches from within Cashbook. Additionally, the system provides options for testing the e-mail configuration to verify that all settings are functioning as expected before sending any real e-mails.

RecXpress, which incorporates an advanced SFTP feature for secure and efficient statement retrieval from a bank, has been upgraded with Sage Bank Feeds functionality. Users simply connect one or multiple accounts to the program to directly download statements, without the need for a created format.

The latest enhancements are in line with Peresoft’s ongoing efforts to make accounting simpler and smarter, as well as boosting security and compliance, Perel says.