Peresoft Cashbook Version 2026 to bring new levels of payment security with Realm Digital IDs

Enhancing security and reducing the risk of fraud.

Sage partner Peresoft’s Cashbook Version 2026, due for release at the end of this year, will include a novel digital ID capability to enhance security and reduce the risk of fraud.

This new feature by MWare Consulting and Realm will embed digital ID capabilities directly into Peresoft’s Cashbook within the Sage 300 ERP environment, delivering what MWare Consulting describes as a "foundational shift in how organisations across South Africa and the African continent can validate identities, authenticate transactions and secure payment workflows".

Peresoft founder and MD Bobby Perel says digital IDs will be incorporated in the new version in response to growing demand for enhanced security and identity assurance to mitigate the risk of fraud.

He says: “We have had many requests to add a solution that prevents rogue employees from changing vendor account details to commit fraud. We investigated ways to solve this challenge for our customers, and found the solution with MWare and digital IDs. It acts as a digital fingerprint that cannot be changed unless validated by an authorised person. Aligning with the South African government’s moves towards digital IDs, our digital ID feature is elegant and future-proof.”

With digital IDs in the new version of Cashbook, clients will be able to validate and lock down supplier bank details with embedded ID verification, mitigate payment fraud risk through biometric-backed user authentication, streamline compliance with digital audit trails and identity logs and ensure identity assurance without changing existing payment workflows.

Mich Martins, CEO of MWare Consulting and Director at TPAC, says: “Traditional ERP systems were never designed with built-in identity assurance. Yet today, organisations must verify not just the data in a transaction, but also the people and entities behind them. From validating supplier bank details to ensuring the integrity of payment authorisers, digital IDs provide the missing trust layer in financial workflows. In a market context where fraud, impersonation and manual verification create significant risk, digital ID offers the ability to embed real-time identity validation directly inside Sage 300 workflows without disrupting existing processes.”

Martins explains that the embedded Realm Digital ID solution adheres to the three core principles required for secure digital identity in financial transactions:

1. Foundational

Digital IDs are anchored in legally recognised identity documents and biometric authentication. This provides a verifiable, tamper-proof link to a real individual or organisation – whether sourced through national databases like the Department of Home Affairs or verified through accredited onboarding processes.

2. Functional

Realm Digital IDs are designed to work within existing applications. In this case, the digital identity module is fully embedded in Peresoft Cashbook, enabling seamless identity checks during bank detail changes, supplier onboarding and payment approvals – without users needing to exit Sage 300 or log into separate platforms.

3. Financial

Most importantly, digital IDs must support real-world financial use cases: validating suppliers, detecting fraudulent bank details, enforcing authorisation rules and complying with AML, KYC and POPIA obligations. By embedding this functionality in the financial system itself, organisations reduce exposure to impersonation fraud and establish digital audit trails for every payment-related identity event.

He says: “This innovation aligns with national digital transformation priorities, from SARS eFiling identity verification to SARB banking compliance, to future integrations with the Department of Home Affairs for verified ID referencing. Across the broader African continent – where regional ID systems remain fragmented – the ability to issue and re-use a verifiable, re-usable digital identity becomes even more critical. Realm’s solution supports cross-border interoperability and scalable identity validation for businesses operating in multi-jurisdictional environments.”

Martins says this is the first in a series of enhancements aimed at modernising ERP platforms like Sage 300 through integrated identity, governance and automation layers. Future developments will include embedded digital signatures, confidential document relays and full-scale self-sovereign identity (SSID) enablement.

“As governments, banks and businesses move towards digital-first compliance and risk frameworks, the message is clear: secure payments start with trusted identities,” he concludes.