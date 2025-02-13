Personal Intelligence Network: PIN AI Launches to Protect Personal Data from Big Tech, Create a Private AI Loyal Only to You

PIN AI (Personal Intelligence Network)officially launches today with a mission to redefine how people control, protect, and benefit from their personal data. Founded by alumni from Columbia, MIT, and Stanford, PIN AI is committed to promoting trusted AI adoption through transparent infrastructure that aligns with user preferences. By prioritizing individual needs and rejecting data centralization, PIN AI ensures that AI serves users—not the interests of Big Tech. Backed by top tier investors including a16z Crypto (CSX), Hack VC, Sequoia Capital U.S. Scout, and top blockchain founders like Illia Polosukhin, SOL foundation president Lily Liu, SUI founder Evan Cheng, and Polygon cofounder Sandeep Nailwal, PIN AI introduces a network for decentralized, Edge AI computation, making Personal AI integration achievable at scale.

The platform builds a versatile, user-focused data bank, solving a critical challenge for developers who struggle to access contextual, high-quality data in closed AI ecosystems. By democratizing data monopolies, PIN AI transforms this dynamic, giving users control over their personal data while offering developers access to multi-category insights like shopping, investing, and social media they couldn’t otherwise obtain.

With the rapid advancement of AI maturity through large language models (LLMs) and agent frameworks, rising awareness of Big Tech’s data exploitation, and growing demand for decentralized solutions, PIN AI is launching to harness these trends and empower individuals.

“Our phones contain the most sensitive data in our lives,” said Davide Crapis, Co-Founder of PIN AI. "Soon, everyone will have a Personal AI to meet their needs—but do you want that AI reporting your every move to a handful of powerful companies? We believe there’s a better way. In one future, Big Tech owns all your personal data, and Personal AI serves their corporate interests. In another, you own your data, control who accesses it, and benefit from it directly. PIN AI is building the tools to create AI that is loyal only to the user.”

PIN AI’s new mobile app is at the heart of this transformation. The app offers a secure infrastructure that keeps user data safely stored on devices, not in centralized servers. Users can connect various data sources—such as Gmail, social media, and other web2 apps like financial trading history, dating, and chat history—to train their personal AI for better understanding in order to serve them.

“In reality, the only one with true sovereignty over user data is the user,” said PIN AI Co-Founder Ben Wu. “That’s why we’re building Personal AI on the user’s side, independent of the Big Tech ecosystems. By letting individuals carry forward their own data history, leveraging intent-specific contextual data, and deploying robust on-device Personal Intelligence models, we can unlock a brand-new generation of Personal AI agents.”

The PIN AI app is backed by a protocol with innovative features like the Guardian of Data AKA 'God Model.' This feature evaluates the knowledge of personal AI so users can track how well their AI knows them and help it grow, while functionalities like Ask PIN AI make everyday tasks—from buying gifts to coordinating travel to allocating trading capital—personalized and effortless.

PIN AI leverages cutting-edge technology to create a decentralized, secure AI ecosystem built on blockchain protocols. Through an open-source project, users can connect their data to PIN AI via easy-to-use connectors for apps like Gmail and other social media. The authentication process is seamless, with credentials securely stored in a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) where all computations occur on encrypted data. Blockchain protocols ensure maximum security—no one, not even PIN AI, can access the encryption keys.

Blockchain also serves as a foundation for financial transparency, with key actions being tested and authenticated on-chain. By saving user data on personal devices instead of the blockchain, PIN AI strikes a balance between decentralization and efficiency. The blockchain registry enables PIN AI to plug into new protocols as they emerge, creating an open and interoperable ecosystem.

“Unlike Big Tech monopolies that hoard data and suppress competition, PIN AI empowers users to protect and control their data,” said PIN AI Co-Founder Bill Sun. “It’s a revolutionary alternative to the exploitative practices of the current AI landscape represented by Big Tech and rising AI native monopolizers. We’re laying the groundwork for the agent economy where your Personal AI interacts with the external AI agent ecosystem interconnecting individual intent with a world of services.”