Peter French joins Metrofile to lead cloud strategy

Peter French has been appointed as the new head of strategy for Metrofile Cloud, the cloud computing arm of the JSE-listed Metrofile Group.

French, formerly the MEA General Manager for Acronis, brings 15 years of tech industry experience as Metrofile aims to expand its presence in South Africa's growing cloud market. His appointment was announced last week.

Established in 1983, Metrofile provides solutions for both physical and digital records and information management, operating in South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique and the Middle East. The cloud division was established after the company acquired Cape Town-based Iron Tree in December 2021 and rebranded it to Metrofile Cloud.

Metrofile MD, Steve Porter, says French 'perfectly aligns' with the company's customer-first approach.

French says building strategic partnerships and expanding the company’s cloud reach are among his key priorities. “South Africa's ‘cloud rush’ is in its early stages, presenting a vast, untapped market for innovative solutions," he says. "My focus is on capitalising on this opportunity by expanding our reach, building strategic partnerships, and empowering our team to drive growth."

He identifies South Africa and Kenya as key focal points for development, while also exploring opportunities in the Middle East, particularly in the United Arab Emirates.