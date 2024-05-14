P&G unveils plans to prominently feature superior performing brands during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

The Village Nursery with Pampers (Photo: Business Wire)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, announced plans today to prominently feature superior performing household and personal care brands during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 including Olympic-inspired brand marketing and in-store campaigns, brand-sponsored athlete partnerships, and complimentary products and services for athletes in the Athletes’ Village during Paris 2024.

Before and during Paris 2024, more than 30 P&G brands will reach billions of engaged consumers in countries around the world through relevant ways that demonstrate product performance superiority. Inspired by the highest performance of the best athletes in the world, P&G’s household and personal care brands are launching Olympic and Paralympic Games-inspired marketing campaigns featuring the highest performance products that serve people every day, including:

Pampers empowers little champions on the move with Pampers® NEW Baby-Dry™ Pants, providing a superior fit and protection to win against leaks.

empowers little champions on the move with Pampers® NEW Baby-Dry™ Pants, providing a superior fit and protection to win against leaks. Ariel’s “Champion of Stain and Odor Removal” campaign is taking care of clothes on and off the field, even in cold and short washing machine cycles which are the toughest cleaning conditions.

“Champion of Stain and Odor Removal” campaign is taking care of clothes on and off the field, even in cold and short washing machine cycles which are the toughest cleaning conditions. Fairy’s “ Tough Stain Cleaning Champion” campaign features its mascot, Mr. Fairy, and demonstrates superior product performance in automatic dishwashers, even in short cycles.

Tough Stain Cleaning Champion” campaign features its mascot, Mr. Fairy, and demonstrates superior product performance in automatic dishwashers, even in short cycles. Venus is launching “The Power of Smooth” campaign to highlight Venus as the razor athletes trust to achieve smooth skin, especially in the last step in their pre-competition routine.

is launching “The Power of Smooth” campaign to highlight Venus as the razor athletes trust to achieve smooth skin, especially in the last step in their pre-competition routine. Gillette, a brand with a strong sports heritage, is bringing to life its long-standing promise of "the best a man can get" through a gold razor for Paris 2024 and a campaign featuring its highest performing Gillette Labs product line.

a brand with a strong sports heritage, is bringing to life its long-standing promise of "the best a man can get" through a gold razor for Paris 2024 and a campaign featuring its highest performing Gillette Labs product line. Always is the Official Period Product of Paris 2024. The “It's a New Period” campaign is aimed at addressing and eliminating period anxiety in the world of sports through the power of products with superior protection.

is the Official Period Product of Paris 2024. The “It's a New Period” campaign is aimed at addressing and eliminating period anxiety in the world of sports through the power of products with superior protection. Head & Shoulders “Gold Medal Against Dandruff” features the “I Don’t” campaign, demonstrating how the brand prevents dandruff with an Olympic Games-themed twist.

“Gold Medal Against Dandruff” features the “I Don’t” campaign, demonstrating how the brand prevents dandruff with an Olympic Games-themed twist. Oral-B’s “Brush Like a Champion” campaign leverages the brand's role as the Official Oral Care Products of Paris 2024 to promote the use of Oral-B for cleaner, stronger teeth.

“Brush Like a Champion” campaign leverages the brand's role as the Official Oral Care Products of Paris 2024 to promote the use of Oral-B for cleaner, stronger teeth. ZzzQuil’s “Sleep Like an Everyday Champion” campaign promotes better sleep as the key to performing at your best.

“Every day, P&G brands provide consumers with high performance products that they trust to meet their daily household and personal care needs for themselves and their families,” said P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard. “That inspired us to prominently feature how those superior performing products serve athletes, families and fans so they can focus on achieving their personal best whether on the Olympic or Paralympic stage or in those everyday moments in life that matter.”

These P&G brand marketing campaigns and more will be supported by in-store and online retail activations across more than 150 retailers in more than 40 countries around the world. Over the last several Games, P&G and retailers have worked together to develop the Olympic and Paralympic Games into a highly relevant platform for engaging consumers to drive growth and value creation. The Games are particularly relevant in the host region and for Paris 2024, P&G brands are activating in retail stores across Europe behind the “Everyday Champions” campaign, providing products that give their best every day to meet the household and personal care needs of athletes, families, and fans – just like Olympians and Paralympians give their best to their sport.

During the Games, P&G brands will be providing more complimentary services and products to athletes than ever before, so they can focus on achieving their best when they step out on the world’s biggest stage. P&G brands will meet the everyday demands of more than 22,000 athletes and their staff within the Athletes’ Village, offering accessible and inclusive products and services, including:

The Village Nursery with Pampers : For the first time in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Pampers® is creating a comfortable and convenient environment for athlete parents to connect with their babies and young children to enjoy precious moments together in the Athletes’ Village during Paris 2024. The nursery will provide a space for playtime and family bonding and cater to all babies and their diapering needs with Pampers highest quality diapers and wipes.

: For the first time in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, is creating a comfortable and convenient environment for athlete parents to connect with their babies and young children to enjoy precious moments together in the Athletes’ Village during Paris 2024. The nursery will provide a space for playtime and family bonding and cater to all babies and their diapering needs with Pampers highest quality diapers and wipes. Beauty & Grooming Salon by Pantene ® , Head & Shoulders®, Mielle ® , Gillette ® and Braun ® will provide complimentary beauty and grooming treatments designed for all athletes to help them look and feel their best so they focus on giving their best when it matters most.

will provide complimentary beauty and grooming treatments designed for all athletes to help them look and feel their best so they focus on giving their best when it matters most. Laundry Rooms supplied by Ariel: Athletes will experience outstanding cleaning performance when they bring their clothes and uniforms to the laundry rooms for cold water washing laundry services supplied by Ariel , the Official Laundry Product of Paris 2024.

Athletes will experience outstanding cleaning performance when they bring their clothes and uniforms to the laundry rooms for cold water washing laundry services supplied by , the Official Laundry Product of Paris 2024. Dental Clinic with Oral-B ® will give athletes the confidence of healthy smiles, offering athletes access to general and emergency dental services with high-performance Oral-B ® toothbrushes, toothpastes and oral care education.

will give athletes the confidence of healthy smiles, offering athletes access to general and emergency dental services with high-performance toothbrushes, toothpastes and oral care education. Period Protection: Always and Tampax ® will provide period protection products in the restrooms throughout the Athletes’ Village.

and will provide period protection products in the restrooms throughout the Athletes’ Village. P&G Everyday Champions Welcome Kit: Each athlete will receive a Paris-themed reusable bag equipped with P&G brand products such as Oral-B, Head & Shoulders, Aussie, Safeguard and Febreze to support their health and hygiene needs during Paris 2024.

“It’s incredible to see P&G brands recognize what matters most to athletes and show up for them during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in meaningful ways,” said Dame Laura Kenny, six-time Olympic medalist. “For athletes who are also juggling their role as a parent, connecting with their babies in an accessible space like the Village Nursery with Pampers will be an amazing resource, providing such valuable support to Olympic and Paralympic athletes during Games Time.”

P&G and P&G brands are also partnering with more than 100 of the world’s top-performing athletes, supporting their endeavors on and off the field of play in a variety of ways, through financial resources and even grant funding to their preferred charities through the Athletes for Good program. P&G’s full roster of athletes represents 17 countries and 37 sports and includes:

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Clarisse Agbegnenou , Judo, France, partnering with Pampers, Ariel, and Oral-B;

, Judo, France, partnering with Pampers, Ariel, and Oral-B; Olympic Gold Medalist Niek Kimmann , BMX, Netherlands, partnering with Gillette;

, BMX, Netherlands, partnering with Gillette; Three-time Paralympic Gold Medalist Marie-Amélie Le Fur, Para athletics, France, partnering with Always;

Para athletics, France, partnering with Always; Paralympic Gold Medalist Alexis Hanquinquant , Para triathlon, France, partnering with Braun, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, and Oral-B;

, Para triathlon, France, partnering with Braun, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, and Oral-B; Paralympic Gold Medalist Anastasia Pagonis , Para swimming, USA, partnering with Venus;

, Para swimming, USA, partnering with Venus; Two-time Olympic Medalist, Lydia Jacoby , Swimming, USA, partnering with Venus;

, Swimming, USA, partnering with Venus; Olympic Gold Medalist Wang Shun, Swimming, China, partnering with Safeguard.