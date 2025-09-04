Powerful data architecture that fuels business intelligence across enterprise

Powerful cloud data architecture.

An investment and service company with international reach partnered with Keyrus to transform its client’s analytical capabilities through a bespoke data architecture design. As this forward-thinking company provides high quality management and director services to portfolio companies, it sought a technology solution that establishes a scalable, efficient and governance-compliant data architecture to empower business intelligence across this enterprise.

The challenge

One of its prominent and fast-growing portfolio companies faced a critical challenge: navigating increasingly complex data landscapes while scaling its operations and maintaining agility. Its existing data framework was fragmented, leading to inefficiencies in reporting, difficulties with governance and missed opportunities for data-driven decision-making.

"The customer needed a reliable, future-proof solution that could handle their growth trajectory and give them real-time insights into their financial and operational performance," explained Adam Walker, General Manager at Keyrus.

The solution

Keyrus, a global consultancy renowned for its expertise in data strategy and modern architecture design, conducted an in-depth audit of the customer’s data ecosystem, identifying pain points and untapped potential. Drawing from its proven methodology, Keyrus proposed a robust and modular data architecture leveraging a suite of best-in-class technologies, each chosen for its ability to support enterprise-wide agility and governance.

Keyrus implemented a centralised data lakehouse model to harmonise disparate data sources, automate pipelines and enable seamless business intelligence. Integration across all levels of the stack was carefully orchestrated to balance performance, compliance and scalability.

"The Keyrus team didn’t just deploy technology – they helped shape our data vision. Their expertise made it easy for us to integrate modern tools while keeping governance and scalability front of mind," shares a senior financial analyst on behalf of the customer.

Expertly crafted technology stack

The transformation was powered by a carefully selected set of technologies, each playing a critical role in the overall architecture:

A combination of technologies.

Azure Data Factory was used to orchestrate and automate end-to-end data workflows. It enabled scalable and reliable data integration, allowing seamless data movement and transformation in the cloud environment.

Fivetran was employed for the automated extraction, loading and transformation (ELT) of data from various operational systems. Its low-maintenance architecture ensured that data consistency and freshness were maintained with minimal manual intervention.

Azure SQL Database provided centralised, secure storage for transformed data. It offered a scalable and performant relational database environment, allowing efficient data access for analytics and reporting needs.

Tableau was used for data visualisation and interactive reporting. With its powerful dashboarding capabilities, Tableau empowered users across the company and its business associates to explore data intuitively and make data-informed decisions.

“This combination of technologies, integrated through a strategic architectural blueprint, delivered a platform that was not only robust and scalable but also adaptable to future innovation and regulatory shifts,” summarises Dandre Diedericks, Data Engineer at Keyrus, in charge of this bespoke data architecture design.

The benefits

The transformation has been profound. The customer now benefits from:

Improved decision-making through real-time dashboards powered by clean, governed data. Operational efficiency by reducing reporting time from days to minutes. Future scalability with an architecture built to grow alongside business needs. Enhanced data governance and regulatory compliance via metadata transparency and lineage tracking.

Keyrus’ role as a strategic partner in both data architecture and organisational data literacy was instrumental in the project's success. Through close collaboration, the customer has unlocked the full value of its data assets, positioning itself for smarter growth and innovation. This collaboration underscores the value of expert-led digital transformation.

