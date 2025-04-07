Powering the future: Battery energy storage systems and the shift away from diesel

Rudolf Holzhausen, General Manager – Energy & Power at ISF ICT Infrastructure. (Image: Supplied)

In today's rapidly evolving landscape, data centres, industrial facilities and commercial enterprises are facing unprecedented pressure to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and minimise their environmental footprint.

A critical component of this transformation is the smart management of energy consumption, and one promising solution is the implementation of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

For years, diesel generators have served as a reliable, albeit costly and environmentally impactful, backup power source. The current challenges with diesel are multifaceted. Fluctuating fuel prices, supply chain vulnerabilities and increasing regulatory pressure to reduce carbon emissions are all contributing to a growing need for alternatives. The financial burden of relying solely on diesel can be substantial, encompassing not only fuel costs but also maintenance, infrastructure and potential carbon taxes. At base cost alone, power generation with diesel internal combustion engines may prove more than six times more expensive than Eskom power. For South African organisations, cost is a primary concern. For local organisations seeking to trade with international partners, reducing diesel consumption is also necessary to align with global environmental agendas.

While diesel will – and should – remain in use as the reliable fallback, more modern alternatives must be adopted to reduce costs, improve reliability and enhance green credentials.

BESS pros and cons

The key concern about BESS systems is the substantial capex involved. However, it should be noted that with proper design and implementation, ROI can be achieved in as little as eight years, with only the batteries needing replacement in around 12 to 13 years.

While the initial capital investment in BESS might seem significant, a holistic view reveals substantial long-term benefits. These systems offer a dynamic and versatile approach to energy management, going beyond simple backup power.

Here's how:

1. Reduced diesel consumption and operational costs:

BESS can be integrated seamlessly with existing diesel generators, acting as a first line of defence during power outages or periods of peak demand. By leveraging the stored energy in batteries, businesses can significantly reduce their reliance on diesel, leading to substantial fuel savings and lower maintenance costs.

While both diesel and BESS systems require maintenance by qualified personnel, BESS is less complex to service and maintain.

Given the use of lithium-ion batteries in BESS, organisations must also account for the associated costs of specialised fire suppression systems and enhanced security measures.

2. Enhanced grid stability and resilience

BESS can provide grid support services, such as frequency regulation and voltage stabilisation, contributing to a more stable and reliable power supply. This is particularly crucial for data centres and industrial facilities where even brief power interruptions can have significant consequences.

3. Arbitrage opportunities

One of the most compelling advantages of BESS is its ability to participate in energy arbitrage. This involves charging batteries during off-peak hours when electricity prices are low and discharging them during peak hours when prices are high. This strategic approach allows businesses to capitalise on price differentials, generating revenue and further reducing operational costs.

4. Environmental sustainability and global net-zero targets

By reducing diesel consumption, BESS contributes to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. This is directly aligned with growing corporate social responsibility initiatives and, critically, with global net-zero targets. The world is striving to limit global warming, aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. BESS technology plays a vital role in this transition, facilitating the integration of renewable energy and diminishing the need for fossil fuel reliance. By reducing the dependence of diesel generators that directly produce high levels of greenhouse gases, BESS systems are a very important technology for reaching net zero targets. This is aligned with growing corporate social responsibility initiatives and regulatory mandates aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Navigating the challenges:

Of course, the transition to BESS is not without its challenges. The initial capital outlay, battery lifespan and integration complexities require careful consideration. Thorough feasibility studies, detailed cost-benefit analyses and partnerships with experienced BESS providers such as ISF are essential for successful implementation.

Given that BESS implementations require tailored solutions at scale, a rigorous engineering process is essential. Additionally, life cycle management and responsible battery disposal must be factored into planning

However, the long-term benefits of BESS – reduced operational costs, enhanced resilience and a smaller environmental footprint – make them a compelling investment for forward-thinking organisations. By embracing innovative energy solutions, businesses can navigate the challenges of today and pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient future.

In essence, BESS offers a strategic and responsible pathway for data centres, industrial facilities and commercial enterprises to move beyond the limitations of diesel, embracing a more intelligent and sustainable power management approach.