Powering tomorrow’s talent: How NIL Africa and Go Fourth Learning are bridging the skills gap with real-world tech training.

“Let me tell you a story. Not a pitch, not a panel response, but a real story about why we do what we do at NIL Africa. Because this isn’t just about tech. It’s about people, purpose and the future of South Africa.”

Seventeen years ago, Martin Camp brought the NIL brand to Africa. The company is part of a global entity based in Slovenia, with a legacy of nearly four decades in engineering and training. Here in South Africa, a different challenge presented itself, one that needed more than just global expertise, but a local heart.

The problem isn’t just unemployment. It’s irrelevance.

South Africa has a paradox: a high demand for tech skills and a high unemployment rate in the IT sector. Why? Because the graduates being produced are not “job-ready”. They have degrees, but not the relevant, specialised skills that today’s tech-driven world demands.

“When I started my engineering career over 30 years ago, you could afford to be a generalist. Today, that’s a luxury no one can afford. You need to be a specialist,” explains Camp. Whether it’s in cyber security, cloud, networking or software development, that’s where the system is failing our youth.

Universities are still offering traditional degrees, often with outdated content. Meanwhile, the tech world is evolving every 12 months. That’s why NIL Africa created Go Fourth Learning, a training institution born during COVID to bridge this very gap.

Go Fourth Learning: A new model for tech education

Go Fourth Learning isn’t your typical training academy. It’s a launchpad. The programmes are 10 to 12 months long, designed to be intense and focused. All programmes are aligned with the latest global certifications from Cisco, Microsoft, AWS and more. “We don’t write our content. We deliver what the world’s top vendors are teaching right now,” says Camp.

The company doesn’t stop at technical skills. Soft skills, such as how to communicate, manage conflict, write reports and show up professionally, are taught too. “Because being employable isn’t just about what you know. It’s about how you show up,” he adds.

Last year, over 90% of Go Fourth Learning students were employed within a year of completing their programme.

From foundation to future: The Go Fourth to NIL Africa pathway

Students begin their journey at Go Fourth Learning Institute of Technology, where they gain foundational and industry-relevant technical and soft skills. On completion, they transition seamlessly into NIL Africa’s advanced certification and professional development programmes, often entering real-world engineering roles or continuing towards elite certifications such as CCNP and CCIE.

What makes NIL Africa different is that it’s not just a training company but an engineering company that trains. Its instructors are field engineers. People who’ve designed, deployed and supported real-world networks. They bring that experience straight into the classroom.

NIL Africa also runs its own cyber security operations centres across Africa, the Middle East and Europe. So, the company knows exactly what skills are in demand because it is hiring for NIL Africa itself, Camp continues.

Starting early and thinking big

Go Fourth Learning has taken its mission into schools, speaking directly to learners about careers in IT, and the results are inspiring. Students have signed up for Go Fourth Learning programmes before they even finish matric. They walk into their final exams with clarity, confidence and a plan.

“Imagine the difference that makes, not just for their careers, but for their mental health. No more anxiety about what comes next. They know where they’re going,” he adds.

Relevance equals employability

At the end of the day, it all comes down to this: relevance equals employability. You can have a degree, but if it’s not aligned with what the market needs, it won’t open doors. That’s why NIL Data’s certifications, from CCNA to CCIE, are so powerful. They’re recognised globally and they get students hired.

“We’ve seen our graduates go on to work for top companies in Canada, the UK and Australia. They started with us, and now they’re thriving on the global stage. That’s the power of relevant, real-world training,” advises Camp.

A proudly South African 525 programme

The 525 programme is a homegrown initiative, and one of NIL Africa’s proudest achievements, which is now being deployed in Europe, the Middle East, Americas and Asia-Pacific. It is a structured, mentored pathway to achieving a CCIE certification in just one year, a testament to what’s possible when we stop waiting for change and start building it ourselves.

Camp concludes with a message: “We don’t need to wait for the world to fix our problems. We have the talent. We have the tools. And with the right training, we can build a future where our youth aren’t just employable, they’re unstoppable.”