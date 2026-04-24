Practical tech skills that actually boost employability in 2026

Robin Ramokgadi, Business Unit Manager, Torque IT.

AI may be edging into the IT workplace, but there is still high demand for job-ready tech talent – particularly people with specialised skills.

This is according to Torque IT, which positions itself as a leading provider of ICT training, certification and skills enablement solutions.

Robin Ramokgadi, Business Unit Manager at Torque IT, says: “The market is currently undergoing a ‘great recalibration’. While there is a massive shortage of high-tier technical talent – specifically in data science, cloud architecture and cyber security – entry-level candidates are finding the environment much tougher. Employers are moving away from mass hiring and are now looking for ‘day one contributors’.”

He adds: “South Africa’s tech employability landscape is paradoxical: unemployment remains high overall, yet technology roles are among the hardest to fill. Most employers report that demand for digital and ICT skills far exceeds supply, particularly in specialist and mid-to-senior roles such as software engineering, data science, cyber security, cloud engineering and DevOps.”

Multiple national surveys confirm that South African organisations are struggling to recruit job-ready tech talent, resulting in delayed projects, increased outsourcing and reliance on foreign skills. At the same time, many entry-level graduates remain unemployed owing to skills mismatch rather than lack of qualifications.

A further pressure point is the global demand for South African tech professionals. Skilled practitioners are increasingly working remotely for international employers or emigrating, deepening local shortages through this brain drain.

Factors influencing hiring

Ramokgadi says there is a significant focus on finding professionals who don't just understand the code, but also understand the South African business context, such as local compliance and resource constraints.

There are two major forces at play, he says. First is the 'AI baseline' – it is now an unspoken requirement that tech professionals use generative AI to augment their productivity. Second is the localisation of data, driven by strict POPIA enforcement and the rise of local data centres, which is boosting demand for ‘on-soil’ cloud expertise. Moving forward, the landscape will evolve towards augmented roles. “We won't see AI replacing developers; instead, we will see ‘AI-augmented’ professionals replacing those who refuse to use the tools,” Ramokgadi says.

Key factors influencing tech appointments now include accelerated digital transformation across all sectors, increasing demand for ICT skills. At the same time, national and employer-led research consistently show shortages in AI/ML, cyber security, data science, cloud architecture, DevOps and systems design.

He says: “Employers increasingly prioritise experience, portfolios and applied skills over formal degrees alone, owing to concerns around graduate job readiness.”

Ramokgadi expects to see continued growth in specialist and advanced roles, rather than general IT positions, with a greater emphasis on productivity, automation and AI-enabled roles. There will be increased skills-based hiring, including micro-credentials and certifications, and expansion of globally traded digital jobs, with South Africa positioned as a remote work hub if skills pipelines improve.

“These trends mirror global patterns identified by employers and skills councils but are intensified by South Africa’s existing education-to-industry gap,” he says.

Practical skills most valuable for employability right now

Ramokgadi says the strongest employability gains come from applied, job-ready skills aligned to real business demand:

High-value technical skills include:

Cloud computing (AWS, Azure, GCP) – core to modern infrastructure and digital transformation.

Cyber security and information security – driven by rising cyber crime and POPIA compliance.

Data analytics, data science and AI/ML – enables automation, insight and competitive advantage.

Software development (Python, JavaScript, Java, SQL) – still foundational across industries.

DevOps and automation – improves delivery speed, resilience and scalability.

These are consistently cited as the most in-demand and hardest to fill skills in South Africa.

Complementary employability skills are also important, he says. These include problem-solving and analytical thinking, business and stakeholder communication skills, agile delivery and teamwork, and continuous learning ability.

“Employers emphasise that technical capability alone is insufficient without the ability to apply it in real business contexts.”

Ramokgadi notes: “If you want to stand out in the market, focus on these three pillars:

Cyber resilience: With the rise in sophisticated ransomware attacks targeting South African infrastructure, anyone who can secure a network is gold.

With the rise in sophisticated ransomware attacks targeting South African infrastructure, anyone who can secure a network is gold. Data translation: The ability to take big data and explain its value to a board of directors. Companies have enough data; they don't have enough people who can tell them what it means .

The ability to take big data and explain its value to a board of directors. Companies have enough data; they don't have enough people who can tell them what it . Interdisciplinary skills: We call this the ‘t-shaped’ professional. You have deep technical knowledge in one area (like Python or Azure) but a broad understanding of business, design thinking or project management.”

How to acquire high-demand skills

He believes the most successful pathways combine speed, relevance and real-world exposure. These are:

1. Industry-aligned short courses and certifications

Cloud, cyber security and data certifications (eg, AWS, Azure, security frameworks) provide focused, market-recognised skills faster than traditional degrees.

2. Work-integrated learning and internships

Practical exposure bridges the job-readiness gap that employers consistently highlight.

3. Bootcamps and applied training programmes

When aligned to employer demand, these accelerate entry into junior and intermediate roles by focusing on hands-on capability rather than theory alone.

4. Continuous upskilling for existing professionals

Given the pace of technological change, lifelong learning is essential for sustained employability in tech roles.

“The degree-only era is over. The most effective paths now are learnerships and internships. Programmes like those offered through MICT SETA are vital because they provide the one thing a textbook can't: context.”

He also recommends building a public portfolio: contributing to open source projects or building proofs of concept on GitHub. “In 2026, a recruiter would rather see a working app you built than a line on a CV saying you know how to build one.”