Pre-download NIGHT CROWS Global on March 11th

Wemade's global version of 'NIGHT CROWS' opens pre-download on March 11th (Graphic: Wemade)

Blockbuster MMORPG ‘NIGHT CROWS,’ a game published by Wemade and developed by MADNGINE, will begin pre-download on March 11th.

Users can download the PC and mobile versions in advance through the official website (https://www.nightcrows.com/en) until the official service on March 12th. The official service will launch at 1 PM (KST) on March 12th.

NIGHT CROWS is a cross-platform (PC/Mobile) MMORPG based on Unreal Engine 5. It features a 13th-century European world setting and storyline, high-quality graphics, and exhilarating battles using Gliders.

NIGHT CROWS implemented multi-tokenomics and character NFTs using blockchain technology.

Multi-tokenomics goes beyond the limitations of traditional single token-based tokenomics by consisting of a total of 7 multi-utility tokens minted with in-game assets and items. The key currency, CROW, can be used to purchase six in-game item tokens or traded on WEMIX PLAY. Utility tokens minted in the game can be exchanged or burned for CROW and then exchanged back for in-game items.

It also mints ‘Character NFTs,’ which include characters with extensive information such as character equipment and skills. The NFTs can be purchased or sold for CROW on WEMIX PLAY, providing a revolutionary experience where in-game economy is connected to the real world.

With the omnichain network, Wemade supports WEMIX3.0, Avalanche, BNB, Ethereum, Kroma, Polygon blockchain networks as well as una Wallet, WEMIX Wallet, and PLAY Wallet. Users on other chains can easily enjoy the advanced tokenomics of NIGHT CROWS.

More information on NIGHT CROWS can be found on its official website (https://www.nightcrows.com/en).

Meanwhile, the NFT collection ‘The Night is Coming’ released in January to celebrate the global pre-registration of NIGHT CROWS was sold out on the day of the release, fueling excitement for the global release.

