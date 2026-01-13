Premium smartphones drive Apple’s sales growth

Premium smartphone demand lifted Apple to market leadership in 2025.

Global smartphone shipments grew 2% year-on-year (YOY) in 2025, driven by increasing premium phone demand and improving momentum in key emerging markets, according to preliminary estimates from Counterpoint’s market monitor.

According to the report, the market sustained its growth momentum throughout 2025, primarily driven by premiumisation facilitated by financing options and effective marketing, and the increasing adoption of 5G devices in emerging markets.

Apple led the global smartphone market with 20% share and 10% YOY growth, the highest among the top five brands.

Samsung grew 5% YOY with 19% market share, driven by steady growth in its Galaxy A series and continued traction of Galaxy S and Z series in the premium segment.

2026 outlook remains conservative due to sharp rise in memory shortages and prices, the report notes.

Commenting on the market, counterpoint research’s senior analyst, Shilpi Jain, says: “In 2025, the smartphone market continued its gradual shift toward higher price tiers, driven by consumers upgrading to premium devices.

“Concurrently, demand for 5G handsets rose sharply across developing regions. Tariff-related concerns prompted OEMs to front-load shipments in H1, but as the year advanced, the impact of tariffs proved milder than anticipated, curbing their influence on H2 volumes. For the entire 2025, growth remained uneven across regions. Markets such as Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and certain parts of the Asia-Pacific offset the weakness in mature markets.”

In Q4 2025, smartphone shipments closed the year on a modest note, growing by 1% YOY owing to inventory built up in previous quarters. Apple led the quarter, accounting for one-fourth of global shipments, its highest-ever share, followed by Samsung at 19%.

Commenting on Apple’s performance, Counterpoint senior analyst Varun Mishra adds, “Apple’s growth in 2025 was driven by its expanding presence and rising demand across emerging and mid‑size markets, supported by a stronger product mix. The iPhone 17 series gained significant traction in Q4 following its successful launch, while the iPhone 16 continued to perform exceptionally well in Japan, India and Southeast Asia. This dual momentum was further amplified by the COVID‑era upgrade cycle reaching its inflection point, as millions of users were due for replacement.”

Samsung, with 19% market share and modest 5% YOY shipment growth, took the second spot in 2025. Its growth was driven by the Galaxy A series, supported by mid-range demand, while the Galaxy Fold7 and S25 series drove traction in premium segments, outperforming their predecessors. While Samsung is under pressure in Latin America and Western Europe, its 2025 growth was aided by strong momentum in Japan and sustained growth in its core markets.

Xiaomi retained the third spot with 13% market share, showing stable performance supported by its premiumisation strategy, resilient demand in emerging markets, and balanced product mix across flagship and mid-tier devices. Strong execution in Latin America and MEA, coupled with effective channel management, helped sustain shipments despite industry headwinds.

Vivo came in fourth, with a 3% YOY growth driven by its premiumisation strategy, strong offline execution in India, and a streamlined product portfolio that captured both high-value upgrades and resilient mid-tier demand.

Oppo, on the other hand, declined 4% YOY due to weak demand and fierce competition in its home market China and the Asia-Pacific. Though it grew in markets like India and the MEA that was insufficient to offset declines in other regions. With moves afoot to integrate Realme into Oppo, the 2025 shipment share for the combined entity will be 11%, taking fourth position in the global smartphone market.

Outside the top five, Nothing and Google did well, recording 31% and 25% YOY growth, respectively, in 2025.

Commenting on the outlook, Counterpoint’s research director Tarun Pathakpoints out: “The global smartphone market is set to soften in 2026 amid DRAM/NAND shortages and rising component costs, as chipmakers prioritise artificial intelligence data centres over smartphones.

“Price hikes in smartphones have already begun to surface. Against this backdrop, we have revised our forecast for 2026 by reducing shipment estimates by 3%. Though the supply crunch will weigh on shipments, Apple and Samsung are likely to remain resilient, supported by stronger supply chain capabilities and premium market positioning, whereas Chinese OEMs concentrated in lower‑price segments will face greater pressure.”