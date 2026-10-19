Projectized Management Technology & Digital Skills Practitioner Programme lands in Limpopo for technology, engineering graduates

Graduates from multiple districts in Limpopo at the second roll-out of the Technology & Digital Skills Practitioner Programme, with Absa and Projectized Management representatives.

South Africa's digital economy will only be as strong as the pipeline of people feeding it. Yet for many graduates in rural and peri-urban communities, the distance between a qualification and a meaningful career remains dauntingly wide. Geography, limited access to networks and a lack of workplace exposure continue to hinder talent that is more than ready to contribute to the economy.

This is the gap the second roll-out of the Limpopo Technology & Digital Skills Practitioner Programme is designed to close. Developed and implemented by Projectized Management in partnership with Absa, the programme is built around a Salesforce certification pathway. Its primary goal is to create a sustainable pipeline of specialised skills across the value chain, integrating talent into the value systems and technology portfolios within Absa Business Banking.

The second cohort of graduates and the Projectized Management team.

The second cohort draws young graduates from across the Limpopo province. Their paths into the programme differ, but they share a common ambition: to build world-class careers in technology without being forced to abandon their home communities to do so.

To ensure the programme reached the heart of these communities, Projectized Management partnered with Capricorn FM. By leveraging a station with deep roots in Limpopo, the initiative was able to engage young people where they live, proving that the most effective way to discover talent is to be present where it grows.

Managing Director Nokuthula "Nokky" Ndlovu at Capricorn FM.

Salesforce was chosen for a reason. As one of the world's leading customer relationship management platforms, it sits at the centre of how modern organisations manage customer data, automate processes and drive digital transformation. Certified practitioners are in demand across banking, retail, telecommunications and the public sector. For Absa, building these skills in the province means building capability that directly supports its business banking clients.

Managing Director Nokuthula "Nokky" Ndlovu and CIO Nomahlubi Mngomezulu with some of the graduates.

What sets the programme apart is its approach. Rather than treating participants as students, Projectized Management places them in structured, outcomes-driven environments where they are expected to contribute as professionals. While certification provides the foundation, the real value lies in the application: solving real business scenarios, collaborating in agile teams and delivering against defined corporate outcomes.

"As Projectized Management, we are delighted to continue our partnership with organisations such as Absa that are intentional about building a sustainable pipeline of technology talent across South Africa," says Nokky Ndlovu, MD of Projectized Management.

"The second launch represents an important step towards expanding access to technology and digital skills development, with a deliberate focus on graduates from across South Africa’s provinces, including rural graduates in Limpopo. Our objective is to equip these graduates with the skills, practical exposure and workplace readiness required to contribute meaningfully to technology pods and value streams.

"This initiative goes beyond certification; it is about developing capable, work-ready technology and digital skills practitioners who can contribute to South Africa’s digital economy and compete in pan-African and global markets.

"At Projectized Management, we believe that talent exists across all communities, but access to opportunity remains uneven. By connecting skills development to real workplace environments, technology delivery models and industry needs, we aim to bridge the gap between graduate development and meaningful participation in the technology value chain.

"We are encouraged by the growing interest from organisations across other sectors that are seeking to develop technology and digital capabilities that can be embedded directly into their workplaces. This signals an increasing recognition that digital skills development must be practical, industry-aligned and connected to measurable business outcomes.

"South African graduates deserve more than access to training and certification. They deserve a clear pathway into the workplace, opportunities to contribute to technology delivery, and an active role in the digital value streams shaping our future.

"Through partnerships with forward-thinking organisations, Projectized Management remains committed to advancing inclusive technology talent development, strengthening workplace capability and ensuring that South African talent is positioned to participate in the opportunities emerging across Africa and the global digital economy," concludes Ndlovu.

The second roll-out also builds on the momentum of the first. The induction on 13 October 2026, held in partnership with Absa, brought together young talent from across the province and showed what Limpopo can offer the country's technology sector.

The broader lesson is simple: South Africa does not lack talent; it lacks enough pathways that connect talent to opportunity. When corporates, implementation partners and community media work together, those pathways can reach graduates in multiple districts across Limpopo.

Ultimately, the future of the country's digital economy will be shaped by how many young people are given the chance to turn their potential into performance. With each cohort, the Limpopo programme shows that when opportunity travels to where talent is, everyone benefits: the graduates, the businesses that hire them and the communities they call home.