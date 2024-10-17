Prominent CIO Tshifhiwa quits Barloworld, starts new firm

Tshifhiwa Ramuthaga, previously group CIO of Barloworld.

Prominent chief information officer (CIO) Tshifhiwa Ramuthaga has established her own company, TGR Global Enterprises.

This, after she left her role as group CIO of industrial management company Barloworld, a position she held since 2021.

In 2014, Ramuthaga was named Visionary CIO of the Year by the Institute of Information Technology Professionals SA.

According to Ramuthaga, TGR Global Enterprises empowers organisations to harness their IT capabilities and investments, fostering sustainable growth and transformation.

She says she realised the idea of starting her own company while on study leave at Barloworld.

“My immediate plans are driving the growth agenda across Africa and Europe. My long-term goal is to create sustainable growth and enduring partnerships with our clients in response to the dynamically-changing business landscape.

“I had the privilege to serve under amazing CEOs who drove growth in turbulent times. I understand the client and I bring the ability to listen to our customers. As a CIO, you are a business executive with an exco and board seat, I bring credibility, commercial astuteness and awareness of the nuances of sustainable transformation.

“With two decades as a CIO in multiple industries, I have honed the skill of making IT governance easily understandable to boards and linking it to sound commercial decisions and investments.”

Ramuthaganotes that TGR Global Enterprises will equip directors and C-suite leaders with the skills to drive organisational success through technology.

“Additionally, we offer IT for non-IT leaders, training, enhancing IT governance and organisational sustainability,” says Ramuthaga.

She is committed to developing future leaders, resulting in many of her previous mentees evolving into leaders in their own right.

“I also work with schools in the rural communities to inspire and foster a culture to dream impossible dreams, working with teachers, students and the community.

“At TGR Global Enterprises, our vision is to empower organisations to unlock the strategic potential of their IT functions. We are dedicated to fostering innovation, operational excellence and sustainable growth within organisations by providing tailored solutions that address specific IT opportunities.”