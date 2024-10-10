Protecting business on a budget

Mauritz du Toit, CEO, InfoTech.

The economic crunch may be causing business owners to review their expenses, but one area they should never scale back on is cyber security.

So says Mauritz du Toit, CEO of multi-disciplinary technology company InfoTech.

“Cyber attackers have turned their attention to businesses in Africa and South Africa, and it’s clear that no organisation – no matter how small – is safe. Because of the massive financial, operational and reputational losses a business can incur by being breached, no business can afford to neglect security,” he says.

However, Du Toit says there is good news for businesses tightening their belts. “It is possible to implement effective cyber security measures on a budget,” he says.

Du Toit highlights Kaspersky solutions implemented by InfoTech, which combine strong, multilayered threat protection with user-friendly management tools and advanced features like encryption, patch management and cloud-assisted security, to offer a comprehensive solution for protecting business environments from modern cyber security threats.

InfoTech helps business clients identify the solutions best suited to their security needs and budget, and has identified several Kaspersky solutions as ideal options for local businesses.

“Kaspersky Small Office Security is an affordable plan designed for small businesses, with advanced security features at an accessible price point. It covers up to 50 employees, including PCs, Macs, Android smartphones/tablets and servers, with ransomware protection, automatic backup and has built-in tools for encrypting sensitive data and automatic backups to safeguard against data loss. This solution is easy to set up and manage without needing a dedicated IT team, reducing the costs of hiring security professionals,” he says.

“Kaspersky Endpoint Security meets the needs of organisations to secure their crucial endpoints – cost-effectively,” he says. “Kaspersky Endpoint Security can save organisations time, reduce costs associated with cyber security incidents, and improve overall security posture.”

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud allows organisations to manage all devices remotely, eliminating the need for expensive on-premises infrastructure. It offers AI-driven threat detection and real-time protection against malware, ransomware, phishing and other cyber attacks. It also includes protection for employees' mobile devices to secure remote workers and BYOD (bring your own device) policies.

Kaspersky Internet Security for Business, another affordable package for SMEs, offers comprehensive protection with a built-in firewall and VPN service, and phishing and fraud protection. The solution is available on various subscription tiers to suit different budgets.

Du Toit adds: “Kaspersky solutions include automated updates and easy-to-use dashboards, reducing the need for hiring full-time IT staff. Another budget-friendly benefit is Kaspersky’s seasonal promotions and discounts, bundled offers and free trials. InfoTech can help customers make the most of the discounts and special offers available, allowing them to trial solutions and find the best fit for their business.”

InfoTech is a Kaspersky Gold Partner.