PubNub Achieves SOC 3 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Security, Trust, and Transparency

ubNub, the real-time communications platform that powers low-latency, event-driven logic across modern application architectures, is pleased to announce that it has achieved SOC 3 compliance. This latest attestation highlights PubNub’s continuous dedication to providing a secure and trusted platform for building and scaling interactive online experiences.

The SOC 3 report affirms that PubNub’s systems meet the Trust Services Criteria for security, availability, and confidentiality. Unlike SOC 2 reports, which are restricted to existing customers or partners due to the level of operational detail they include, SOC 3 reports are designed for broad, public distribution. This transparency enables anyone to verify that PubNub adheres to the stringent controls required by the SOC 2 framework, providing proof of robust information security and operational integrity.

This achievement adds to PubNub’s extensive compliance portfolio, which includes SOC 2 Type 2, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, HIPAA, and GDPR. These certifications highlight PubNub’s commitment to maintaining high standards of data protection, privacy, and reliability across all aspects of its platform and operations.

PubNub’s trusted infrastructure powers secure real-time interactions for leading organizations across a range of industries, including digital health, sports media and entertainment, gaming, transportation, and eCommerce. Organizations such as Beamable, DAZN, Zillow, Docusign, and Pocket Gems rely on PubNub to build dynamic digital experiences that scale globally while maintaining the highest levels of reliability and compliance.

The full SOC 3 report is publicly available and can be downloaded at www.pubnub.com/trust/compliance.