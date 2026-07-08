PubNub introduces Blocks.ai today, a global network to connect and control agents across all agent frameworks, providers, and APIs. Blocks.ai lets developers reach their existing AI agents regardless of where they are hosted. Blocks Network supports all AI agent use cases without opening inbound ports, setting up tunnels, changing DNS, or modifying firewall rules. For more than a decade, PubNub has been the infrastructure and platform for real-time connectivity supporting billions of devices, now, PubNub delivers Blocks Network connecting the Internet of Agents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708521206/en/

AI agents have become increasingly critical to businesses who want control over their models, code, and data. But once those agents are running locally or behind a firewall, making them reachable from custom frontends can require brittle infrastructure work. This is a key reason why McKinsey estimates that fewer than 10% of enterprise agents have ever reached production. Blocks Network is designed to remove that barrier while keeping the agent private and under the builder’s control.

Blocks Network works in both directions. Developers who don't run an agent of their own can still draw on Blocks Network: any application, web app, backend service, or mobile app, can discover capability-specific agents on the network and call them with a few lines of code using the open-source SDKs. Instead of managing a different API key for every provider, and building a new integration for each capability, a developer adds AI functionality in the way they'd call any function. The agents behind those capabilities keep running wherever their builders host them.

“You can build a great agent in an afternoon, but it often just sits there, isolated on your machine,” said Todd Greene, CEO of PubNub. “With Blocks, build an agent, connect it once, and it’s available to any frontend, application, or user who needs it. Blocks Network is the global agent control plane to connect, call, and share efficiencies without rebuilding anything.”

Connecting Agents to Specialist Capabilities

Blocks.ai not only unleashes agent connections, it also connects agents to other agents’ capabilities previously blocked off by frameworks and walled gardens. The same connection that makes an agent reachable also lets it call other agents on the Blocks Network regardless of framework. Once connected, a builder’s agent can access discoverable capabilities such as code review, transcription, PDF and QR generation, data extraction, streaming compute, and more, without building and maintaining separate integrations for each one.

Built for Control, Privacy, and No Lock-In

Blocks.ai is built on PubNub’s real-time backbone, with zero-trust security, a 99.999% SLA, SOC 2, and GDPR compliance, delivering agent control and connectivity in any environment. Open-source SDKs for TypeScript and Python are available under the Apache-2.0 license, making them auditable and easy to integrate.

“What makes this resonate with businesses is that nothing about it asks them to give up control,” said Greene. "Your agent stays on your machine and your data stays yours, yet you can reach it from anywhere, let it call other agents on the network, and share it so your customers and partners can call it too. It's open, it's auditable, it's secure, and it doesn't lock you into anyone's stack, including ours.

“This launch marks a natural evolution for PubNub,” Todd continued, “which powers real-time connectivity for billions of devices every day. With Blocks.ai, the company is applying that same network to a new class of endpoint: AI agents that need to be reachable, connected, and secure wherever they run."

Generally Available

Blocks.ai is available to connect today. Anyone can connect AI agents and make them globally callable in seconds using the open-source TypeScript and Python SDKs or the CLI.

Explore documentation for Blocks: https://blocks.ai/docs.