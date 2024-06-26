Pure Storage announces new capabilities to elevate partner experience, celebrates outstanding partner achievements

Pure Storage helps partners to drive greater operational efficiency.

At Pure//Partner Forum, Pure Storage’s annual partner event in Las Vegas that brought together 450 partners, the company announced several updates to its Partner Program, including new incentives, billing automation and intelligent visibility into customer assets to support and guarantee predictable recurring revenue streams in today’s services-driven economy.

“As a 100% channel-driven company, we are 100% committed to our partners. They are an extension of our business, guiding our shared customers to digital transformation and powerful business outcomes. They drive customer success with our subscription-led data storage platform and solutions that provide unparalleled value, flexibility and cost savings. We support their success with modern training, tools and enablement that are grounded in our Pure Partner Program,” commented Wendy Stusrud, Vice-President of Global Partner Sales at Pure Storage.

The capabilities Pure Storage launched today will help partners drive greater operational efficiency and improve the overall customer experience. Pure Storage partners will benefit from the following enhancements:

AI-powered asset management: Through the Pure1 Assets dashboard, partners benefit from uninterrupted service and clear cost analysis during renewal periods with smart workflows. With industry-leading visibility into expiring subscriptions and AI-based recommendations, partners can turn renewals into planning and growth conversations for increased revenue while discovering new IT projects.

Digital master services agreement: Pure gives partners the ability to opt-in to a new self-service purchasing model, which enables customers to subscribe to additional Evergreen//One services within Pure1. The new model includes partner margin and full account visibility for partners to track revenue growth.

Expanded partner intelligence: Further expanding on existing partner intelligence capabilities, partners gain new strategic insights, including account-specific KPIs, trends and directed growth opportunities, and platform performance analysis to expose upsell opportunities and improve the customer experience.

Simplified invoice management: Pure's Partner Invoice Management provides self-service invoice reporting, APIs and an actionable dashboard so reconciliation time is significantly reduced or eliminated.

"We’re proud to deliver a world-class programme for our partners, and we're committed to creating new ways for partners to drive higher value and transform their services. Today's news will be well received by partners looking for more autonomy, guaranteed predictable recurring revenue streams and an increased ability to create meaningful engagements with customers,” added Geoff Greenlaw, Vice-President, EMEA & LATAM Channel, Pure Storage.

“In today’s business landscape, the significance of a robust partner ecosystem cannot be overstated. With both technology vendors and partners recognising the collective effort needed to deliver comprehensive solutions to customers, an emphasis on a services-led delivery model is critical. Pure Storage’s evolving Partner Program, supported by the latest platform enhancements, plays a pivotal role in empowering partners to foster meaningful, value-added relationships with global enterprise customers,” noted Rob Brothers, Research VP, Datacenter and Support Services Program, IDC.

