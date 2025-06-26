Pure Storage introduces Enterprise Data Cloud so customers can manage their data, not their storage

Simplify your data and storage management.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), which positions itself as the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today introduced the Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC), a bold new standard in data and storage management simplicity that enables organisations to focus on business outcomes, not infrastructure.

Fuelled by AI, data volumes are rising and business demands are evolving faster than ever. Traditional storage models create fragmentation, silos and uncontrolled data sprawl. Organisations must adapt by shifting their mindset from managing storage to understanding how, where and why their data is used. This will empower companies to reduce risks, costs and operational inefficiencies.

Solving the problem of data management with Enterprise Data Cloud

EDC is an industry-changing architectural approach to data storage and management. It gives organisations the ability to easily manage their data across their estate with unrivalled agility, efficiency and simplicity. With an EDC architecture, IT teams centrally manage a virtualised cloud of data with unified control – spanning on-premises, public cloud and hybrid – enabling intelligent, autonomous data management and governance across the entire environment.

Delivering the Enterprise Data Cloud with the Pure Storage platform

With an EDC architecture, organisations are better equipped to manage data at scale, reducing risk and gaining increased control and insight across all environments. Redefining how data is delivered, governed and consumed, the Pure Storage platform allows customers to build out their own EDC. The platform gives organisations the ability to unify data from across their estate into a virtualised cloud of data that is governed by an intelligent control plane for easy management, and delivered as a service.

“It’s time to stop managing storage and start managing data. With AI increasing the potential value of enterprise data, and cyber threats imperilling it, data storage architectures and the tools for managing data have not kept pace. Only Pure Storage has innovated an architectural approach that enables enterprise customers to manage their global data estate. Pure Fusion allows customers to create their own global Enterprise Data Cloud, empowering them to manage their data with the control, automation and tracking needed to lead in a data-driven world,” said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage.

At the heart of this autonomous platform is Pure Fusion, unifying storage as a pool of adaptable resources. Pure Fusion is natively built into the arrays, which are self-discoverable so they can automatically discover a broader fleet without requiring in-depth storage admin configuration. Administrators can manage the fleet from any system because every array is an endpoint.

New: Pure Fusion with workload automation

Pure Fusion now has presets and remote provisioning for fleet-wide file, block and object. Admins have increased flexibility based on the specific needs of each workload and no longer need to pre-plan and tune deployments, which reduces risk of non-compliance and improves resiliency by ensuring that workloads are provisioned correctly from the beginning.

Reducing the risk of human error and strengthening security

Today, enterprises struggle with increased risk, lack of compliance and inefficiencies resulting from manual operations around provisioning, migration and more. To eliminate these issues, automation spans the full stack of the platform with policy-driven orchestration and self-service capabilities. Built-in compliance and improved cyber resilience embedded across the platform further minimise risk through security and governance policies. These new capabilities completely redefine intelligent storage management.

New: Workflow orchestration

The Pure Storage platform now delivers orchestrated workflows that can be deployed across the entire IT environment. Built on the thousands of existing connectors to third-party applications including Cisco, Microsoft, VMware, ServiceNow and Slack, presets and application “recipes” can be easily deployed across storage, compute, network, database and application configurations. Customers will be able to run pre-set recipes or build custom ones specific for their environment, or utilise partner recipes for application to infrastructure automation.

New: World-class anomaly threat detection with Rubrik Security Cloud

Rubrik is the first cyber recovery partner to integrate with Pure Fusion and its new workflow orchestration, streamlining cyber recovery across data environments. When Rubrik Security Cloud detects a threat, Pure Fusion automates the tagging of indelible SafeMode snapshots with Rubrik’s ransomware scanning – pinpointing clean data for fast restore. For surgical or granular recovery needs, Rubrik backups provide a secondary path. Managed through Pure1 Workflow Automation, this integration reduces manual effort, improves compliance and delivers near-zero RTO – so organisations can recover quickly and confidently with minimal disruption.

New: CrowdStrike LogScale and Pure Storage hunt threats and retain logs

CrowdStrike and Pure Storage have partnered to deliver the first validated on-premises storage solution specifically optimised for Falcon LogScale deployments. Combining Pure Storage’s resilient, secure, high-performance storage infrastructure with Falcon LogScale’s powerful log analytics, instant search and security capabilities, organisations gain unmatched scalability and accelerated threat detection, hunting, investigation and response – while maintaining the control of on-premises, self-hosted environments.

New: Pure Protect VMware to VMware recovery

Now offering recovery for VMware to VMware, in addition to recovery to AWS, on-premises to cloud, and self-service disaster recovery assessments, Pure Protect is designed for today’s hybrid environments, streamlining recovery workflows with on-demand recovery and flexible failover options so customers can cost-effectively maintain business continuity.

New: AI Copilot is now generally available

The AI Copilot is an always-on assistant that delivers personalised, fleet-aware insights – with agents available for topics including security information, performance issues, digital commerce, sustainable operations and support centre.

Matt Kimball, Vice-President and Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy, noted: “Pure’s Enterprise Data Cloud represents a tangible shift in how enterprises manage data and represents real change at the architectural level. By abstracting the complexity of hybrid environments into a unified, policy-driven platform, Pure is enabling organisations to bring clarity and control to data management at scale. With automation, intelligence and simplicity built in, Pure is delivering on the vision of an Enterprise Data Cloud in a way that’s actionable today. It’s a bold, thoughtful approach – and one that sets a new bar for the industry.”

The full benefits of an Enterprise Data Cloud require a platform created from the ground up to enable this model. Pure Storage brings together infrastructure, intelligence and integrated services into one consistent experience.

Additional resources

● The Enterprise’s New Cloud: Where Data Went Wrong and How Storage Can Fix It

● Learn more about Enterprise Data Cloud