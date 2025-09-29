Put your hand up, Pr.CIOs advise women in IT

Team on stage.

Transparency and equality in the workplace are crucial, but in order to advance their careers, women working in IT must also ‘put their hands up’ to take advantage of opportunities to gain more exposure and experience.

This is according to participants in an Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) Women in IT panel discussion at Leaderex 2025 in Sandton this month. The panellists were all Pr.CIOs – an IITPSA designation registered by SAQA and accredited by IFIP IP3, which recognises qualifications and experience at the highest level.

In a discussion entitled: "From Recognition to Action – Accelerating Change for Women in IT", Catherine Leso, CIO at the Department of Mineral Resources, said: “Women need to signal their ambition, not appear to be ‘female victims’. They should not let people walk all over them – they need to actively try new things and volunteer to be part of new projects.”

Louise van der Bank, CIO of AfriSam, agreed: “Women should raise their hands to indicate they are willing to learn and grow professionally. Be visible, participate and then make sure you perform and deliver.”

Transparency and equal opportunities

The panellists noted that policies already exist to give women equal opportunities in the workplace. Van der Bank said: “It isn’t necessary to introduce more policies specifically to advance women. Organisations need to utilise the policies they already have to promote equity and equality in jobs. They need to be transparent about equitable pay and promotion opportunities.”

Leso believed that it could be necessary to actively drive the appointment and promotion of women in IT until there were as many women as men working in the sector.

Mentorship and sponsorship

Mentorship and sponsorship were highlighted as important ways to help women in IT progress professionally. However, Leso said: “Mentorship is a daily job, but because people are so busy, it typically needs to be formalised. Good leaders should keep their doors open and offer ongoing, unstructured mentorship.”

Van der Bank added: “Sponsorship should be formalised, measurable and intentional. If a woman is serious about her career, she should try to find a sponsor – even better if it is a woman – who will actively advocate for her.”

Work-life balance

On the question of balancing home and work life, Thenzie Stewart, Chair of the IITPSA Women in IT (WIIT) Chapter, said: “Women often stall mid-career when they have children. But you don’t achieve work-life balance, you have to learn to integrate the two.”

Van der Bank said: “When women have children, we need to find ways for them to continue working in such a way that it benefits both them and their organisations. It shouldn’t be ‘either or’.”

She said while balancing work and family could be challenging, the IT industry is an excellent one for flexible work models. She highlighted her ‘five Ps’ approach to achieving a healthy balance: plan, prioritise, partnerships to help take on some of the responsibilities, play – time to relax, and passion for what you do.

Leso added: “It’s important not to be an absent parent – ask for help if you need it.”

Pr.CIO as a career boost

The panellists said achieving IITPSA Pr.CIO status had helped them refocus on their career development.

Van der Bank said: “Working towards becoming a Pr.CIO allows you to measure yourself against world standards. It made me reflect and find areas for improvement.”

Leso said: “Achieving the Pr.CIO designation gave me a sense of validation. It propelled me to work harder and pursue my MBA.”

IITPSA out in force for Leaderex

The IITPSA was a partner of Leaderex 2025, with a designated area and a number of activities throughout the day on 9 September. As part of the IITPSA’s participation, the Institute’s Gauteng Chapter and special interest groups hosted talks and workshops on mastering AI, building cyber security foundations, mastering cloud, navigating tech careers with depth, soft skills and AI, and fast-tracking innovation.

The Women in IT Chapter also hosted a day-long speed mentoring session, in which senior women in IT volunteered to spend time mentoring younger women working in the IT sector. In 20-minute sessions, mentors helped mentees identify their career goals, stumbling blocks and opportunities, with actionable advice on ways to start moving forward in their careers.

According to Kelvin Nhlapo, acting GM of the IITPSA, the activities were a resounding success, with most talk forums oversubscribed.