PwC Africa pledges continued AI investment

Dion Shango, PwC Africa territory senior partner.

Consulting services firm PwC Africa plans to continue to scale up artificial intelligence (AI) transformation within the business.

This, as the organisation grew revenue by 3.4% to reach $546 million, for the financial year ended 30 June.

According to the PwC Africa annual review, more than 7 000 professionals completed AI training, with approximately 70% of its workforce gaining access to Microsoft 365 Copilot during the period under review.

“Across Africa, the way value is being created is changing,” says Dion Shango, PwC Africa territory senior partner.

“ Data and AI are expanding access to insights and capabilities, changing how and where value is created and flows. At the same time, traditional industry boundaries are becoming less distinct, and new ecosystems are taking shape, leading organisations to rethink their priorities, business models and the skills their people will need.”

PwC ranks as the second-largest professional services network in the world and is considered one of the big four consulting firms, along with Deloitte, Ernst & Young and KPMG.

PwC Africa comprises 13 African countries, including over 31 office locations. With more than 385 partners and approximately 10 000 professionals across Africa, PwC serves some of the continent’s largest businesses across all industries.

The firm indicates it has adopted a “client zero” approach by implementing AI within its own organisation first, so that advice brought to clients is informed by practical experience.

It has also continued to expand its “governed” AI ecosystem, with more than 10 risk -tiered and secured AI tools approved for enterprise use, while AI-enabled capabilities were embedded across internal operations and technology delivery.

“AI is opening new possibilities in how we approach our clients' most complex challenges. But AI does not replace human judgement,” notes Sam Abu, PwC West market area regional senior partner.

“Our focus is on giving our people the capabilities to use it responsibly, within clear guardrails and with the right human oversight.”

Incoming PwC Africa territory senior partner Michal Kotzé.

Meanwhile, the firm has announced Michal Kotzé’s election as the next Africa territory senior partner.

Kotzé will take office on 1 July 2027, succeeding Shango, who completes his maximum eight-year term on 30 June 2027. Kotzé is currently part of the PwC Africa leadership team as the Africa clients and markets leader, a role he has held since July 2019.

As Africa territory senior partner, he will lead PwC Africa’s strategic direction aligned with the PwC Network strategy, with a strong focus on quality, ethical conduct and maintaining the trust of all our stakeholders.

Together with the three regional CEOs and teams in the East, South and West Market businesses, he is expected to drive the execution of the firm’s strategy across the continent, creating sustainable value for clients, people, communities and the broader stakeholders it serves.

Shango comments: “Michal brings a rare combination of deep client experience, a broad understanding of our business and a genuine commitment to Africa. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an ability to connect leaders, capabilities and markets around a shared purpose, while remaining attentive to the different realities of the countries in which we operate. His election reflects the confidence our partners have in his leadership and judgement.

“I believe he is exceptionally well-placed to build on the progress we have made, deepen collaboration across Africa and strengthen our connection to the PwC global network, ensuring Africa continues to have a strong voice and perspective globally.”

Kotzé adds: “I am honoured by the trust our partners have placed in me. I thank Dion for eight years of leadership and the strong foundation he has built. Our strength lies in our people, the diversity of our markets and what we achieve when we connect our expertise across the continent.”

Anastacia Tshesane, regional CEO, PwC South market area, comments: “Southern Africa is home to many businesses that are increasingly looking beyond their traditional markets and expanding across the African continent.

“At the same time, AI and rapid advances in technology are changing the opportunities our clients see and the challenges they need to solve. This creates a real opportunity for PwC to bring together our capabilities across Africa and our global network in new and more powerful ways.”