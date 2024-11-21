PwC Opens Google Cloud AI Experience Zones to Feature Solutions Powered by Google Cloud’s Generative AI

PwC today announced the opening of its first Google Cloud AI Experience Zone at the firm’s US Acceleration Center in Bengaluru, India. It also announced additional, near-term planned openings of Google Cloud AI Experience Zones in Boston, MA and San Francisco, CA. At each, PwC will invite clients to get hands-on experience with existing, next-gen solutions, powered by Google Cloud’s AI technology, including Google Gemini models, Vertex AI and more.

“We're thrilled to deepen our alliance with Google Cloud and harness its groundbreaking AI capabilities in this innovative space,” said Jason Ruge, Partner, US Google Cloud Alliance Leader, PwC US. “These Google Cloud AI Experience Zones will help showcase how PwC’s industry-specific solutions built on Google Cloud technology, including Vertex AI and Gemini, can revolutionize digital and business transformations for our customers.”

PwC’s leading industry capabilities enable business model reinvention and help companies transform their business, enhance productivity and maintain regulatory compliance. These Google Cloud AI Experience Zones give customers a space to engage with agentic workflows in which AI seamlessly performs work in concert with humans to solve industry-specific challenges. PwC’s suite of offerings spans various industries and includes:

Health AI industry solutions: Our Healthcare Agent Hub helps reduce the workload of clinicians so that they can focus on patient care. They also enable preventive care, drug discovery and clinical trials.

Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities powered by our GenAI Agent & Platform: GenAI conversational agents are tailored for each industry and functional use case to help improve productivity, creative content creation, personalization and user experience.

Data marketplace capabilities: This solution removes data silos and democratizes enterprise data, enabling data commercialization to deliver value to businesses.

Retail experience capabilities powered by Retail Search & GenAI: This intuitive portal serves actionable insights, enables faster execution, helps reduce response time and forecasts demand.

According to PwC’s 2024 Cloud and AI Business Survey, the ability to leverage AI is the top driver of increased cloud budgets. As AI becomes intrinsic to how companies do business, next-generation cloud architectures that take advantage of the latest AI capabilities are fueling modern business strategies. PwC looks to leverage its alliance relationships with leading enterprise cloud vendors like Google Cloud that are continually integrating AI capabilities into their products to deliver transformative outcomes built on trust and powered by data.

PwC’s strategic alliance with Google Cloud blends innovative thinking and focused experience to unlock the full potential of cloud. With PwC’s continued focus and investment in expanding its Google Cloud L400 GenAI experience, the Firm is positioned to help clients achieve their GenAI goals and deliver the digital insights and transformative outcomes they seek.

“Hardwiring trust through business is the foundation for accelerating what you can do,” said Dallas Dolen, Global Google Alliance Leader and Technology, Media and Telecommunications Industry Leader, PwC US. “Through our alliance with Google Cloud, we’re helping deliver even greater value to companies’ cloud investments and bringing fresh, holistic, connected thinking to build and keep trust.”

Earlier this year, PwC announced collaborations with Google Cloud to help customers realize value from their GenAI investments.

“Generative AI is poised to redefine entire industries and shape the future of business,” said Victor Morales, Vice President of Global System Integrators Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Our continued partnership with PwC will help customers harness the full potential of generative AI, providing them with the expertise and tools they need to innovate, optimize and achieve their business goals.”

You can also explore how PwC AI-enabled ESG solutions can help you contribute positive impact to the environment while improving efficiency and staying compliant.

Additionally, these Google Cloud AI Experience Zones will serve as collaborative hubs to brainstorm with clients to explore the “art of the possible” to help unlock new potential enabling business model reinvention. Clients will be able to leverage this space to explore advanced solutions and experimentation with Google beta offerings to stay ahead on technological advancement.