Qrent’s wholesale IT programme for Africa’s next‑generation resellers

Kwirirai Rukowo, Managing Executive at Qrent, the IT remarketing division of InnoVent. (Image: Supplied)

The old way of sourcing IT gear – buying expensive, brand new units – is no longer the only option. With the launch of Qrent’s new reseller programme in Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa, resellers finally have a cost-effective, more sustainable alternative.

Through Qrent's reseller programme, as an IT reseller, you will gain access to certified, top-tier refurbished laptops at prices up to 50% below new units – and enjoy margins that could reshape your bottom line.

According to Qrent Managing Executive Kwirirai Rukowo, through this programme, resellers will tap into Qrent’s expansive inventory of fully refurbished, high-performance IT equipment.

"These devices are backed by Qrent’s over 20-year history in IT leasing and refurbishment, and undergo Circular Computing’s rigorous 360-step remanufacturing process, earning BSI Kitemark certification and posting RMA rates under 3%. That translates into devices that not only look and perform 'as new’ but also carry reliable warranties – a powerful selling point for your clients," he explains.

Selling refurbished gear at up to 50% less than new equipment prices opens a lucrative opportunity for resellers to offer real cost savings to their clients – a compelling narrative that resonates in both public and private sectors. Moreover, the growing demand for ESG-aligned procurement is putting pressure on businesses to reduce e-waste and carbon emissions.

Qrent devices are not only built for performance – they are also environmentally impactful. Every sale helps organisations enter the circular economy, cutting landfill contributions, raw-material usage and CO₂ emissions – while delivering a product that matches new in quality.

Rukowo stresses that Qrent isn’t a newcomer – it’s the IT remarketing arm of InnoVent, operational since 2003, and with established offices in seven countries, which include South Africa, UK, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia and the United Arab Emirates, and five satellite offices in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

"The recent partnership with UK’s Circular Computing gives resellers exclusive access to globally certified refurbished devices – ones that boast carbon neutrality backed by formal measurements. That partnership puts resellers at the cutting edge of sustainable, enterprise-grade tech distribution in Africa," he adds.

Resellers will benefit from:

Premium-quality inventory: A steady supply of refurbished equipment that perform like new.

Warranty-backed products: Devices come with service guarantees and low failure rates (under 3% RMA).

Devices come with service guarantees and low failure rates (under 3% RMA). Genuine software licensing: OEM clean installs with Windows 11 included – removing costly software barriers.

OEM clean installs with Windows 11 included – removing costly software barriers. Sustainability perks: Devices include certified carbon-neutral credentials, environmental-impact stats and ESG compliance documentation.

“The programme is designed for IT resellers aiming to diversify product portfolios, increase margins and deliver market-leading sustainable solutions. Whether you are serving SMEs, government clients, public institutions or corporate markets, Qrent’s offering distinguishes you as a forward-thinking, ESG-focused provider,” he concludes.

Big‑tech OEMs have designed a system built on endless replacement cycles, eroding reseller margins and accelerating e‑waste. Qrent’s reseller programme offers a smarter alternative: premium refurbished IT that delivers serious savings, boosts margins and advances environmental goals by keeping hardware in circulation.

It’s time to move beyond the old model and adopt a more profitable, sustainable path. For more information, e-mail resellers@qrent.co.za.