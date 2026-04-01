Quality as a leadership discipline

From left: Nadine du Toit (Managing Executive SA), Louise Lowman (Head of People), Amanda Dambuza (Non-Executive Director of Inspired Testing SA), Carlize Bosch (Sales Executive), Keletso Moche (Head of Technical Consulting), Karin van Blerk (Head of Marketing) and Maggie Moonsammy (Account Executive).

In the technology industry, where women remain significantly underrepresented at executive level, Inspired Testing is turning heads with an executive committee where women hold the majority of leadership roles. A rarity in the quality engineering space, the difference it makes isn’t just symbolic, it’s strategic. This dynamic brings a leadership culture grounded in empathy alongside ambition, and a clear-eyed understanding that kindness and strength are not opposites.

What unites the team is a shared alignment on what quality actually means, and a commitment to making way for potential: in their clients’ organisations, in their own people and in the business itself.

For the team, quality isn’t a delivery function. It’s a mindset, a leadership discipline and something most organisations are still getting wrong. That’s why thinking and doing things differently isn’t an aspiration here; it’s the standard. Here’s how the team thinks about the challenges that matter most.

Navigating growth without losing what matters

Inspired Testing is at an inflection point that many specialist firms identify with. The company has gone past the early hustle, past the point of proving the model, and is now into the more demanding work of scaling without diluting what made the business credible in the first place.

Managing Executive Nadine du Toit describes it as a deliberate six-year journey, originating, establishing, maturing and now growing. Sustainable growth is defined not just by revenue, but by the depth of client relationships and the predictability of managed services income.

“To remain competitive, we prioritise building an adaptive organisation over a rigid strategy. We maintain close relationships with our clients to co-create forward-looking solutions that anticipate market shifts rather than react to them.”

– Nadine du Toit, Managing Executive Inspired Testing SA

The people dimension of that growth equation sits with Louise Lowman, Head of People. Her philosophy on talent is as direct as it gets: “Good people have options. So the question is how we create an environment they genuinely want to be part of.”

That means hiring for attitude as much as experience, creating genuine development pathways and being deliberate about culture as the business scales. “Growth can dilute culture if you don’t pay attention to it,” Lowman says. “So we treat culture like something you actively manage, not something you just hope happens.”

The real risk isn’t technology, it’s complacency

The technology industry’s obsession with tools and platforms has created a blind spot that Inspired Testing’s leadership talks about often: businesses are so focused on what to adopt that they rarely ask whether their organisations are actually ready for it.

It’s a perspective that runs through every layer of Inspired Testing’s thinking. Organisations that don’t build real capability around new technology simply automate their existing problems at greater scale.

Keletso Moche, Head of Technical Consulting, sees this play out with clients regularly. “The most common misconception I encounter is that quality is a delivery function rather than a leadership discipline,” she explains.

“Clients often arrive looking for more testers or better tools, when the real issue is fragmented accountability, unclear ownership and weak governance structures. When quality is only inspected at the end, you end up automating instability and scaling inconsistency.”

It’s a sharp diagnosis, and one that has significant commercial consequences. Technical debt compounds quietly, rework increases and release confidence declines. The cost, as Moche points out, goes well beyond delivery metrics; executive trust erodes when velocity doesn’t translate to reliable business value.

“The biggest risk in this business isn’t technology, it’s complacency. Any service offering in this space can commoditise quickly without continuously evolving capability.”

– Amanda Dambuza, Non-Executive Director of Inspired Testing SA

Selling tools versus building partnerships

The B2B technology sales environment has changed substantially over the past few years. Buying cycles are longer, stakeholder maps are more complex and clients burned by implementations that overpromised and underdelivered are more cautious about who they trust.

“Quality isn’t just a checkbox or an add-on. It’s our entire business, our core, our heartbeat. If quality is mission-critical to your business, it deserves a specialist.”

– Carlize Bosch, Sales Executive

Bosch has adapted her approach accordingly: less pitch, more patience. “You need to build a relationship and find yourself a business champion, someone who trusts you and will fight for the cause when you’re not in the room,” she says.

“The critical component is understanding the customer’s actual pain point before proposing a solution. Trust isn’t built through a proposal; it’s built through consistency.”

Consistency at scale is less about heroics and more about disciplined fundamentals. As Inspired Testing grows, Account Executive Maggie Moonsammy explains that it’s the combination of clear deliverables, solid governance and open communication that keeps quality and client trust intact.

“Delivery excellence starts with people, but it’s enabled by strong planning and disciplined processes. You can have the best frameworks in place, but without the right mindset, accountability and collaboration within the team, it won’t translate into real results.”

– Maggie Moonsammy, Account Executive

Marketing Manager Karin van Blerk takes a similarly results-led approach to brand building. In a market cluttered with generic claims, Inspired Testing leans on proof over promise – reducing manual QA effort by 50+ hours per team, per week through AI-driven automation across revenue-critical banking platforms is, as Van Blerk puts it, “a more powerful proof point than any tagline”.

“Marketing, ultimately, must strengthen the business, not just amplify the brand. Generic doesn’t work – every effort we run is measured against whether it builds credibility and trust in the right industries.”

– Karin van Blerk, Marketing Manager

What ‘quality’ looks like from the inside

Across every conversation with this team, a consistent thread emerges: quality isn’t a department or a deliverable. It’s a way of operating, something built into governance, client engagement, talent strategy and culture simultaneously.

That’s what it means to ‘make way for potential through quality’; it’s the lens through which every business decision gets made.

“We know who we are, why we exist and why we matter. We don’t deliver a solution and move on; we change the nature of a client’s challenge for the better, and that relationship continues.”

– Karin van Blerk, Marketing Manager

For clients, that translates into a partner that challenges assumptions rather than validates them, one that will tell them what they need to hear, not what they want to hear. For the 360+ people who work at Inspired Testing, it means a culture where ownership is expected, development is genuine and purpose is visible in the work.

Moche puts it in terms that any business leader should find useful: “When adoption is tied to strategic intent and organisational readiness, speed becomes smart and structured.”

That’s as good a description of Inspired Testing’s operating philosophy as any.

The governance advantage

One of the less-discussed dimensions of a successful professional services organisation is governance – not as compliance infrastructure, but as a genuine source of strategic advantage.

At Inspired Testing, the team brings exactly that independent lens: asking hard questions, tracking the metrics that matter and holding the business to account for the quality of its growth, not just the quantity.

The metrics that matter here go beyond standard revenue figures: concentration ratios, net revenue retention, voluntary attrition, internal promotion rates and the proportion of revenue linked to AI-enabled services, what the leadership team calls ‘the quality and durability of growth’.

Short-term growth can be bought, but long-term value must be built – through disciplined governance, strategic foresight and continuous reinvention. That distinction matters more when you’re purposefully making space for people and organisations to reach their full potential.

It’s this very discipline, asking the hard questions even when things are going well, that this inspired leadership team has internalised. It shows up in how they engage clients, how they make hiring decisions and how they think about what the business is actually for.

Inspired Testing (www.inspiredtesting.com) is a specialist software quality engineering and testing company operating across South Africa, the UK and international markets.