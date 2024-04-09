Quectel broadens RedCap offering with commercial availability of RG255C-GL RedCap 5G module (Photo: Business Wire)

Embedded World--Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is delighted to announce the commercial availability of the RG255C-GL 5G RedCap Sub-6 GHz LGA module, delivering comprehensive 5G and 4G coverage across the globe. Based on Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s Snapdragon® X35 baseband chipset, the RG255C-GL offers exceptional wireless performance, empowering seamless low-latency 5G communication and advanced features including 5G LAN, URLLC, and network slicing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409408432/en/

The RG255C-GL, conforming to 3GPP Release 17 standards, features a compact LGA form factor measuring 32.0mm x 29.0mm x 2.4mm. With impressive data rates of 223 Mbps downlink and 123 Mbps uplink, it is tailored for applications such as CPEs, MiFi, Router, Gateway, or Industrial PDA. Additionally, this module supports LTE Cat 4 and 5G Sub-6 SA mode, ensuring compatibility with Rel-15 and Rel-16 networks for seamless integration and versatile deployment.

Furthermore, the module is compatible with Quectel 4G module EG2x series modules with smaller sizes, which can meet customers’ different application demands for medium speed, large capacity, low latency, and high reliability, making it ideal for customers to design in to current device applications.

"Having the RG255C-GL 5G RedCap module commercially available offers our customers access to the benefits of 5G without the accompanying expense and power consumption," commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "This technology paves the way for diverse IoT applications requiring worldwide 4G and 5G coverage with ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) and network slicing."

RG255C-GL is designed for the global market and covers nearly all the mainstream carriers worldwide. The module features Qualcomm® IZat™️ location technology, offering GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and Galileo positioning functionalities. With its integrated GNSS receiver, customers can streamline their product design while enjoying enhanced positioning capabilities with greater speed and accuracy.

A wide range of interfaces including USB 2.0, PCle 2.0, PCM, UART, SGMII and SPI alongside a large number of drivers means that this module is ideal for a wide range of RedCap applications.

Quectel prioritizes security throughout the development of its IoT modules. Starting from product architecture to firmware/software development, Quectel integrates top industry practices and standards to address potential vulnerabilities. They collaborate with third-party independent test houses to mitigate risks and implement security measures such as generating SBOMs and VEX files, as well as conducting firmware binary analysis throughout the entire software development lifecycle.

The RG255C-GL RedCap module will be available alongside a series of antennas, providing developers with the ability to purchase module and antennas at the same time, reducing cost and time to market.

Attendees to Embedded World will be able to find out more about the RG255C-GL 5G RedCap module on the Quectel stand at booth number 3-318.